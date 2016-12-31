Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri says that the club's fixture with West Ham United in the Premier League is a must-win game.

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has called for a reaction from his side as they look to end a three-game winless streak in the Premier League.

The reigning champions sit just three points above the relegation zone and they head into their next fixture with West Ham United on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Everton.

That setback has led to Ranieri describing the showdown with the Hammers as a must-win game as they look to record just their fifth win of the season.

The Italian told reporters: "We have to turn to 20 points, we have 17. We have to win, we have to win, we have to win.

"We are not happy, nobody is happy - the chairman, me, the sporting director, staff, players. We have to react as soon as possible. We have to react, concentrate 100 percent and fight. When we concentrate, we can give a very fantastic performance."

The Foxes can move to within two points of 11th-placed West Ham with victory at the King Power Stadium.