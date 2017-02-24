Claudio Ranieri is reportedly left "genuinely shocked" by Leicester City's decision to sack him.

Claudio Ranieri was reportedly left "genuinely shocked" by Leicester City's decision to relieve him from his duties as manager on Thursday.

The Italian was shown the door just nine months after guiding the Foxes to a historic Premier League title with the club one point above the relegation zone.

According to Sky Sports News, Ranieri has told close friends that he was "genuinely shocked" by the club's decision and "didn't see it coming".

The 65-year-old is also thought to be flattered by the many messages of support from across the footballing world and has "no plans to retire" as he still "feels fresh and young".

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini was installed as the early bookies' favourite to succeed Ranieri but has reportedly ruled himself out of the running.