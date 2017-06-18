Leicester City 'poised to appoint Michael Appleton as assistant'

Oxford manager Michael Appleton looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Cambridge United and Oxford United at The Abbey Stadium on October 11, 2014
© Getty Images
Leicester City will reportedly unveil Michael Appleton as their new assistant manager in the next 48 hours, bringing an end to his stint in charge of Oxford United.
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 22:34 UK

Oxford United manager Michael Appleton is close to being confirmed as Craig Shakespeare's new number two at Leicester City, according to a report.

The Foxes handed Shakespeare the manager's job on a permanent basis earlier this month following his impressive work in a firefighting capacity in the second half of last season.

Appleton is poised to leave his position at the Kassam Stadium to join City, with The Telegraph reporting that talks are at an advanced stage.

Oxford expect an agreement to be reached in the next 48 hours, it is claimed, while former Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town boss Chris Powell is in the frame to come on board as first-team coach.

On the field, Leicester have snapped up Harry Maguire for £17m so far this summer and are said to be closing on the signing of Jonny Evans and Eldin Jakupovic.

Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic gives a thumbs-up to the crowd after saving a late penalty in the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
