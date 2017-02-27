Feb 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
Danny Drinkwater: 'Leicester City must build on win over Liverpool'

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater urges his side to build on their win over Liverpool having gone "back to basics" during their 3-1 triumph.
Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater has said that his side went "back to basics" during their 3-1 win over Liverpool at the King Power Stadium this evening.

The Foxes responded to a turbulent few days that saw the departure of title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri with one of their best performances of the season as a brace from Jamie Vardy either side of a stunning strike from Drinkwater handed them their first league win of 2017.

The result sees Leicester climb out of the relegation zone and move up to 15th in the Premier League table, and Drinkwater is hopeful that his side can build on the victory.

"It feels good. We need to enjoy it and build on it from here. You can call it a reaction. We've come in for a bit of stick," he told Sky Sports News.

"We make our game on the basics and we went back to basics - forcing mistakes, pressing high up the pitch - and that caused them problems and helped us. It was a much-needed performance.

"We went back to basics, doing the simple things you learn as a young player and we all showed what we are capable of. Criticism is to be expected but we have to put in more performances like that. It's hard to put a finger on why we haven't been playing like that. We have a massive end of the season to come."

Leicester next take on Hull City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
