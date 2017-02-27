Leicester City left-back Christian Fuchs says that the players were 'fired up' against Liverpool because of the speculation surrounding Claudio Ranieri's exit.

Leicester City left-back Christian Fuchs has claimed that the players were 'fired up' against Liverpool because of all the media speculation following Claudio Ranieri's sacking.

The Italian manager was dismissed by the Foxes last Thursday following a run of five straight Premier League defeats.

There were rumours that some senior members of the squad played a part in Ranieri's dismissal, but Fuchs has insisted that the speculation just spurred the team on.

Jamie Vardy scored twice and Danny Drinkwater also got on the scoresheet as the Foxes won 3-1 at the King Power Stadium on Monday night.

"Obviously there was a lot of things written in the media. From a player's perspective and as a team it simply fired us up," Fuchs told LCFC TV.

"These fans behind us cheered every action that we did, whenever we won a tackle we fired them up, they were a great support today. You saw the Leicester of last season and we will try to build upon this game.

"We were fired up from minute one and we wanted to show everybody what we were made of. Everybody was working hard for the team. I'm very proud of the team and thanks to the fans for their support."

The Foxes are now two points above the relegation zone.