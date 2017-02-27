Feb 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
3-1
Liverpool
Vardy (28', 60'), Drinkwater (39')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Coutinho (68')

Leicester City's Christian Fuchs: 'Media claims fired us up against Liverpool'

Christian Fuchs of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
© Getty Images
Leicester City left-back Christian Fuchs says that the players were 'fired up' against Liverpool because of the speculation surrounding Claudio Ranieri's exit.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 12:02 UK

Leicester City left-back Christian Fuchs has claimed that the players were 'fired up' against Liverpool because of all the media speculation following Claudio Ranieri's sacking.

The Italian manager was dismissed by the Foxes last Thursday following a run of five straight Premier League defeats.

There were rumours that some senior members of the squad played a part in Ranieri's dismissal, but Fuchs has insisted that the speculation just spurred the team on.

Jamie Vardy scored twice and Danny Drinkwater also got on the scoresheet as the Foxes won 3-1 at the King Power Stadium on Monday night.

"Obviously there was a lot of things written in the media. From a player's perspective and as a team it simply fired us up," Fuchs told LCFC TV.

"These fans behind us cheered every action that we did, whenever we won a tackle we fired them up, they were a great support today. You saw the Leicester of last season and we will try to build upon this game.

"We were fired up from minute one and we wanted to show everybody what we were made of. Everybody was working hard for the team. I'm very proud of the team and thanks to the fans for their support."

The Foxes are now two points above the relegation zone.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp: 'Liverpool deserve criticism'
>
View our homepages for Christian Fuchs, Claudio Ranieri, Jamie Vardy, Danny Drinkwater, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Live Commentary: Leicester City 3-1 Liverpool - as it happened
 Leicester City players celebrate with the Premier League trophy on May 8, 2016
Steve Walsh defends Leicester City players over Claudio Ranieri exit
 Christian Fuchs of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
Leicester City's Christian Fuchs: 'Media claims fired us up against Liverpool'
Carragher rips into Leicester, LiverpoolShakespeare: 'Criticism hurt players'Klopp: 'Liverpool deserve criticism'Drinkwater: 'We must build on Liverpool win'Vardy hits out at "unfair" criticism
Result: Vardy brace breathes new life into LeicesterTeam News: Can in for injured HendersonShakespeare in line for long-term Foxes deal?Kante pays tribute to former boss RanieriAgent: 'Ranieri wants Premier League job'
> Leicester City Homepage



Live Football
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
DFB-Pokal
Coppa Italia
Taca de Portugal
Coupe de France
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 