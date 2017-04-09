Apr 9, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Attendance: 39,573
Everton
4-2
LeicesterLeicester City
Davies (1'), Lukaku (23', 57'), Jagielka (41')
Mirallas (29'), Baines (45')
FT(HT: 3-2)
Slimani (4'), Albrighton (10')
Huth (29'), King (64')

Ben Chilwell: 'Leicester City must responded after defeat'

Ben Chilwell in action for Leicester City on December 26, 2016
© SilverHub
Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell says that the Foxes must deliver an immediate response after losing 4-2 at Everton on Sunday afternoon.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 10, 2017 at 12:27 UK

Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell has admitted that he and his teammates were disappointed with their defending in the 4-2 defeat against Everton.

The Foxes went into game having recorded six successive wins in all competitions under Craig Shakespeare, but a much-changed team went down cheaply at Goodison Park.

The 20-year-old is quoted by the Leicester Mercury: "To concede three if not four sloppy goals was disappointing. To concede after 30 seconds and then from two set-pieces, it was just disappointing.

"We gave ourselves a good chance with the way we bounced back with two quick goals inside the first 10 minutes, but then to concede again soon after that was disappointing. I thought we were better in the second half and started to get going with 20 or so minutes to go.

"We had a few chances and if Leo Ulloa had got one of those chances late on, it could have been a difficult final few minutes for them, but it wasn't meant to be for us. We will just look forward to Wednesday now."

Chilwell was making just his fourth league start of the campaign in Sunday's match.

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Read Next:
Shakespeare "disappointed" with Everton loss
>
