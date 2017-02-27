Claudio Ranieri's agent Steve Kutner reveals that his client wants another job in the Premier League after getting sacked by Leicester City.

Claudio Ranieri's agent Steve Kutner has revealed that the recently-sacked Leicester City boss wants to return to management in the Premier League as soon as possible.

Shockwaves were sent around the football world last Thursday when the Italian was sacked by the Foxes, just nine months after lifting the league title.

The odds of Leicester winning the crown were 5,000/1 at the start of the campaign, but they defied all expectations to become champions.

This season, however, it has been a different story as they sit one point from safety after winning just five of their 25 top-flight games.

Kutner has revealed that Ranieri does not want to wait around long for the chance to manage again, and he has already had offers.

"There already has been big interest in Claudio, both in Italy and in China," Kutner told talkSPORT. "But his priority is to come back and manage in the English Premier League as soon as the opportunity presents itself."

Shortly after his dismissal, Ranieri penned a statement revealing that he felt as though his 'dream had died'.