Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has made numerous changes to his starting lineup for the FA Cup replay with Derby County.

With Sunday's key Premier League clash with Swansea City in mind, Ranieri admitted that he would make alterations for the East Midlands derby and he has backed up his words by resting the majority of his key players.

Kasper Schmeichel, Wes Morgan, Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy all miss out completely, while Christian Fuchs, Danny Drinkwater and Riyad Mahrez are among the substitutes'.

There is a first Leicester start for Bartosz Kapustka, while Marcin Wasilewski and Yohan Benalouane feature in the centre of defence.

Ranieri has made a total of 10 changes, while Derby counterpart Steve McClaren has followed suit with eight alterations of his own.

There is just a third senior start for goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell, with Nick Blackman making his first start since October due to injury.

Leicester City: Zieler, Amartey, Wasilewski, Benalouane, Chilwell, Mendy, King, Albrighton, Kapustka, Gray, Musa

Subs: Hamer, Drinkwater, Slimani, Okazaki, Ndidi, Mahrez, Fuchs

Derby County: Mitchell, Christie, Keogh, Shackell, Lowe; de Sart, Butterfield, Johnson; Camara, Anya, Blackman

Subs: Carson, Russell, Ince, Baird, Pearce, Vydra, Nugent

Follow the game at the King Power Stadium with Sports Mole's live commentary.