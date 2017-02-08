Feb 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
Team News: Claudio Ranieri rings changes for Leicester City's FA Cup replay with Derby

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri makes numerous changes to his starting lineup for the FA Cup replay with Derby County.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has made numerous changes to his starting lineup for the FA Cup replay with Derby County.

With Sunday's key Premier League clash with Swansea City in mind, Ranieri admitted that he would make alterations for the East Midlands derby and he has backed up his words by resting the majority of his key players.

Kasper Schmeichel, Wes Morgan, Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy all miss out completely, while Christian Fuchs, Danny Drinkwater and Riyad Mahrez are among the substitutes'.

There is a first Leicester start for Bartosz Kapustka, while Marcin Wasilewski and Yohan Benalouane feature in the centre of defence.

Ranieri has made a total of 10 changes, while Derby counterpart Steve McClaren has followed suit with eight alterations of his own.

There is just a third senior start for goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell, with Nick Blackman making his first start since October due to injury.

Leicester City: Zieler, Amartey, Wasilewski, Benalouane, Chilwell, Mendy, King, Albrighton, Kapustka, Gray, Musa
Subs: Hamer, Drinkwater, Slimani, Okazaki, Ndidi, Mahrez, Fuchs

Derby County: Mitchell, Christie, Keogh, Shackell, Lowe; de Sart, Butterfield, Johnson; Camara, Anya, Blackman
Subs: Carson, Russell, Ince, Baird, Pearce, Vydra, Nugent

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
