Feb 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
DerbyDerby County

Live Commentary: Leicester City vs. Derby County

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
© SilverHub
Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round replay between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium.
Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round replay between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium.

The East Midlands rivals, separated by 11 sides in the English football pyramid, played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Pride Park just under a fortnight ago to set up the only replay of the round.

Leicester have won only one of seven games in all competitions since the turn of the year, while neighbours Derby are on the up and have tasted defeat just three times in their last 17 outings overall.

Which of these will take on Millwall in the last 16? Find out with our extensive updates below.


7.03pmBENCH WATCH!

LEICESTER CITY SUBS: Hamer, Drinkwater, Slimani, Okazaki, Ndidi, Mahrez, Fuchs

DERBY COUNTY SUBS: Carson, Russell, Ince, Baird, Pearce, Vydra, Nugent


7.01pmThere is one positive for those travelling Derby fans, though, as former Leicester player David Nugent has made the short journey to the King Power Stadium to take up a place on the bench. Half of the visitors' changes come in the back four - or five, as it appears - while Jonathan Mitchell earns a second start of the season in goal; Scott Carson being afforded a rest. Further forward, Ikechi Anya and Abdoul Camara replace Johnny Russell and Tom Ince.

6.59pmRichard Keogh, Bradley Johnson and Jacob Butterfield are the three players to retain their places in the side from that defeat at St James' Park on Saturday. Most disappointingly of all, Darren Bent - the scorer of 10 goals in his last 11 appearances in this competition, including one at either end in the reverse tie - misses out on the squad entirely. Craig Bryson and Marcus Olsson are also rested, as McClaren prioritises league over cup.

6.57pmIn terms of the visitors, McClaren has also made mass changes to his side - eight in all from the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United recently. I can understand Ranieri's thinking behind a mass reshuffle - his side have two truly massive games coming up in two other competitions, after all - but in the Rams' case this will be an opportunity missed if their second-string fail to pick up a win at the King Power Stadium tonight.

6.55pmWith Kasper Schmeichel being rested, Ron-Robert Zieler comes in for his first appearance of any sort in two months. The German did not exactly impress when filling in for the Foxes' first-choice stopper earlier in the season, keeping just one clean sheet in his 11 outings between the sticks. Leonardo Ulloa and Islam Slimani are not part of the rotation due to injury problems, meanwhile, with Kapustka, Demarai Gray and Musa being tasked to lead the line for this fourth-round replay.

6.53pmAhmed Musa is the only player to retain his place in the XI that faced Manchester United a few days back, as Yohan Benalouane and Bartosz Kapustka are both handed their first starts of the season. It has certainly been a long time coming, but now that they have been thrown in from the off will they make any sort of impact? There is no sign of new recruit Molla Wague this evening, though, due to the fact that he joined after the first meeting between the sides a couple of weeks back.

6.51pmStarting with a look at the home team, manager Claudio Ranieri has made a whopping 10 changes to his starting lineup. The under-fire Italian made clear that he intended to rotate things this evening, with a huge Premier League clash with fellow strugglers Swansea City on the horizon, plus the small matter of a Champions League last-16 tie against Sevilla later this month.

6.49pmTEAM NEWS!

LEICESTER CITY XI: Zieler, Amartey, Wasilewski, Benalouane, Chilwell, Mendy, King, Albrighton, Kapustka, Gray, Musa

DERBY COUNTY XI: Mitchell, Christie, Keogh, Shackell, Lowe, De Sart, Butterfield, Johnson, Camara, Anya, Blackman


6.47pmLeicester, in stark contrast to last season's memorable and historic campaign, are struggling for momentum and are now in a serious struggle for their Premier League safety. Derby, on the other hand, have been on the up since Steve McClaren came on board four months ago, climbing steadily up the table to find themselves well positioned to break into the top six. All focus is on the FA Cup this evening, though, with a meeting against Millwall on the line.

6.45pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round replay between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium. The East Midlands rivals, who have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past few months, played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Pride Park just under a fortnight ago to set up this only replay of the round.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
View our homepages for Claudio Ranieri, Steve McClaren, Football
Your Comments
expand