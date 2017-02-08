Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round replay between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium.

The East Midlands rivals, separated by 11 sides in the English football pyramid, played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Pride Park just under a fortnight ago to set up the only replay of the round.

Leicester have won only one of seven games in all competitions since the turn of the year, while neighbours Derby are on the up and have tasted defeat just three times in their last 17 outings overall.

Which of these will take on Millwall in the last 16? Find out with our extensive updates below.