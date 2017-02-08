Feb 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
DerbyDerby County

Steve McClaren backs "experienced" Claudio Ranieri

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri yells instructions during his side's 1-0 win over Porto in Group G of the Champions League on September 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Derby County manager Steve McClaren is confident that under fire Leicester City counterpart Claudio Ranieri has what it takes to turn his side's form around this season.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 20:20 UK

Derby County manager Steve McClaren has backed Claudio Ranieri to turn Leicester City's poor form around and avoid relegation.

The Foxes lifted the Premier League title less than nine months ago, but now find themselves only a point clear of the relegation zone and in danger of becoming the first defending champions to be relegated since 1938.

However McClaren, whose Derby side face Leicester in an FA Cup fourth round replay at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night, is confident that they will avoid the drop.

"Someone said the other day that after what he did for them last season, there should be a statue of him outside the stadium," he told reporters.

"Their achievement should be appreciated - and it has been. I think we all knew that it wasn't going to be the same this season. Claudio has said the target this season was 40 points - will he achieve it? Without a shadow of a doubt, in my opinion. He's got the players for that.

"It's a bit of a sideshow, a circus, that's part of the theatre of football. It's not very nice but Claudio is experienced and I'm sure he will be staying calm, stable, and keep the players together."

Leicester's board has responded to speculation over Ranieri's future by declaring their "unwavering support" for the Italian.

Newcastle United's English head coach Steve McClaren applauds on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane in north London on December 13, 2015.
McClaren: 'Derby underdogs for Leicester tie'
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri kisses the Premier League trophy on May 8, 2016
Leicester City declare "unwavering support" for Claudio Ranieri
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Leicester City owners 'give Claudio Ranieri stay of execution'
 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri yells instructions during his side's 1-0 win over Porto in Group G of the Champions League on September 27, 2016
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri yells instructions during his side's 1-0 win over Porto in Group G of the Champions League on September 27, 2016
 Newcastle United's English head coach Steve McClaren applauds on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane in north London on December 13, 2015.
Steve McClaren: 'Derby County are underdogs for Leicester City tie'
 Manchester United's young striker James Wilson celebrates a goal against Cambridge United on February 3, 2015
Manchester United, Derby County agree to end James Wilson's loan
