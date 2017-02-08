Derby County manager Steve McClaren is confident that under fire Leicester City counterpart Claudio Ranieri has what it takes to turn his side's form around this season.

The Foxes lifted the Premier League title less than nine months ago, but now find themselves only a point clear of the relegation zone and in danger of becoming the first defending champions to be relegated since 1938.

However McClaren, whose Derby side face Leicester in an FA Cup fourth round replay at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night, is confident that they will avoid the drop.

"Someone said the other day that after what he did for them last season, there should be a statue of him outside the stadium," he told reporters.

"Their achievement should be appreciated - and it has been. I think we all knew that it wasn't going to be the same this season. Claudio has said the target this season was 40 points - will he achieve it? Without a shadow of a doubt, in my opinion. He's got the players for that.

"It's a bit of a sideshow, a circus, that's part of the theatre of football. It's not very nice but Claudio is experienced and I'm sure he will be staying calm, stable, and keep the players together."

Leicester's board has responded to speculation over Ranieri's future by declaring their "unwavering support" for the Italian.