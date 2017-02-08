Marc Albrighton: 'We have to be better'

Leicester City midfielder Marc Albrighton insists that his team need to improve as they bid to prevent a disastrous end to the season.

Leicester City midfielder Marc Albrighton has insisted that his team need to improve as they prepare to face Derby County in their FA Cup fourth-round replay at the King Power Stadium.

On Tuesday, Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri was given a vote of confidence by the club's board as speculation surrounding the Italian's future continued to progress.

The Foxes are only one point clear of the Premier League relegation zone after 24 matches of the season, but they have the chance to make the fifth round of the FA Cup when they welcome Derby on Wednesday night.

Albrighton, who was key in Leicester's Premier League title win last season, has conceded that performances have been below the required standard, but is tipping his team to put things right.

"We need to pick our performances up massively because they're not good enough at the minute," he told the club's official website . "But we've got the ability in the side and work rate in the side to come through this. We want to get confidence from each game.

"We've got ourselves in this situation and it's only us who can get ourselves out of it. The ability is there and the work rate is there so we need to put it all together on a regular basis and win football matches. We're trying to put things right.

"I think this is a really important week for us because we've got a great opportunity against Derby. The atmosphere will be brilliant because it's a local derby that both teams want to win."

Albrighton joined Leicester from Aston Villa in the summer of 2014.