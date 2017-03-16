Danny Simpson: 'Leicester City can reach Champions League semi-finals'

Danny Simpson of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
© Getty Images
Leicester City full-back Danny Simpson insists that "anything can happen" in the Champions League, regardless of who they draw in the quarter-finals.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 17:08 UK

Leicester City full-back Danny Simpson has insisted that his side are full of belief that they can continue their dream Champions League run and progress through to the semi-finals.

The Foxes overcame Sevilla 3-2 on aggregate to reach the last eight of Europe's premier club competition and are the only remaining English team in this season's tournament.

Craig Shakespeare's side will learn the identity of their next opponent on Friday, and Simpson insists that "anything can happen" regardless of which European giant they come up against.

"Whoever we get in the quarter-finals of the Champions League is going to be tough," he told reporters.

"We believed before the game as long as you've got that belief and spirit that we've shown here, especially over two legs, anything can happen.

"I don't think we'll take it in until the draw and see who we get. Over two games, if we perform like we did on Tuesday, then anything can happen."

Leicester could draw Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Monaco or Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals.

Sevilla's Samir Nasri is sent off during the Champions League match against Leicester City on March 14, 2017
Samir Nasri brands Jamie Vardy "a cheat"
