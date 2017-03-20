Christian Fuchs: 'Leicester City will look to enjoy Champions League last eight'

Christian Fuchs of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendly match between Burton Albion and Leicester City at Pirelli Stadium on July 28, 2015
© Getty Images
Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs says that he and his teammates will look to enjoy the Champions League quarter-finals after their shock run in the competition.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 20, 2017 at 13:47 UK

Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs has suggested that the club will head into their Champions League quarter-final with Atletico Madrid with low expectations.

Last week, the Foxes pulled off a stunning upset of Sevilla to join many of European football's biggest sides in the last eight of the competition, where they have been handed a two-legged tie with last season's runners-up.

Whether the East Midlands outfit can continue their remarkable run is a hot topic for debate, but Fuchs has indicated that he and his teammates will place emphasis on enjoying the occasions rather putting themselves under pressure to make the semi-finals.

The 30-year-old told talkSPORT: "Who knows [what can happen], it's written in the stars. I mean, we are in the last eight of the Champions League, who ever thought, who ever could have pictured that Leicester would be there?

"We are very happy to be there and we will take whatever comes. The odds are probably better than winning the Premier League last season, no?

"We are not going to expect anything, just keeping our belief and simply enjoying like we did last season, the moment and the spirit we have right now. With a little bit of luck let's see where we can end up."

Fuchs has featured in seven of Leicester's Champions League fixtures this season.

Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Read Next:
Shakespeare: "It has been a turnaround"
>
View our homepages for Christian Fuchs, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
An excited Kasper Schmeichel in action during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Report: Real Madrid consider Kasper Schmeichel
 Arsene Wenger manager of Arsenal gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadiumon December 5, 2015
Arsenal 'eye Leicester City youngster Terell Pennant'
 Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Craig Shakespeare: 'No secret to Leicester City form'
Fuchs: 'Leicester will enjoy CL quarters'Shakespeare proud of recent Foxes resultsResult: Leicester score three in win at West HamTeam News: Two changes for West HamShakespeare: 'CL not a distraction for Leicester'
Leicester to face Atletico in CL quartersLeicester confirm Wague out for rest of seasonMahrez opens up about Ranieri sackingShakespeare: 'Vardy one of England's best'Simpson: 'We can reach CL semi-finals'
> Leicester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 