Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs has suggested that the club will head into their Champions League quarter-final with Atletico Madrid with low expectations.

Last week, the Foxes pulled off a stunning upset of Sevilla to join many of European football's biggest sides in the last eight of the competition, where they have been handed a two-legged tie with last season's runners-up.

Whether the East Midlands outfit can continue their remarkable run is a hot topic for debate, but Fuchs has indicated that he and his teammates will place emphasis on enjoying the occasions rather putting themselves under pressure to make the semi-finals.

The 30-year-old told talkSPORT: "Who knows [what can happen], it's written in the stars. I mean, we are in the last eight of the Champions League, who ever thought, who ever could have pictured that Leicester would be there?

"We are very happy to be there and we will take whatever comes. The odds are probably better than winning the Premier League last season, no?

"We are not going to expect anything, just keeping our belief and simply enjoying like we did last season, the moment and the spirit we have right now. With a little bit of luck let's see where we can end up."

Fuchs has featured in seven of Leicester's Champions League fixtures this season.