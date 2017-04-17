Danny Batth and Ivan Cavaleiro both miss out for Wolverhampton Wanderers in Monday's Championship clash at Leeds United.

Neither Batth nor Cavaleiro have made the Wolves XI through injury, but Welsh midfielder Dave Edwards does start on what will be his 300th appearance for the club.

Nouha Dicko, meanwhile, will lead the line for the away side with support from Andreas Weimann and Ben Marshall.

As for Leeds, the Championship leading scorer Chris Wood leads the line once again, while Pablo Hernandez also starts for the visitors, who sit fifth in the table.

Leeds United: Green; Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi; Roffe, Bridcutt, Hernandez, Philipps, Pedraza; Wood

Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Taylor, Coyle, O'Kane, Sacko, Dallas, Doukara

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Lonergan; Coady, Williamson, Stearman, Doherty; Saiss, Saville; Weimann, Edwards, Marshall; Dicko

Subs: Burgoyne, Iorfa, Hause, Evans, Evans, Price, Gibbs-White, Bodvarsson