Apr 17, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Elland Road
LeedsLeeds United
0-1
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
 
LIVE
Dicko (39')

Team News: Danny Batth, Ivan Cavaleiro miss out for Wolverhampton Wanderers

Danny Batth in action for Wolves on August 10, 2014
© Getty Images
Danny Batth and Ivan Cavaleiro both miss out for Wolverhampton Wanderers in Monday's Championship clash at Leeds United.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 at 14:24 UK

Danny Batth and Ivan Cavaleiro both miss out for Wolverhampton Wanderers in Monday's Championship clash at Leeds United.

Neither Batth nor Cavaleiro have made the Wolves XI through injury, but Welsh midfielder Dave Edwards does start on what will be his 300th appearance for the club.

Nouha Dicko, meanwhile, will lead the line for the away side with support from Andreas Weimann and Ben Marshall.

As for Leeds, the Championship leading scorer Chris Wood leads the line once again, while Pablo Hernandez also starts for the visitors, who sit fifth in the table.

Leeds United: Green; Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi; Roffe, Bridcutt, Hernandez, Philipps, Pedraza; Wood
Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Taylor, Coyle, O'Kane, Sacko, Dallas, Doukara

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Lonergan; Coady, Williamson, Stearman, Doherty; Saiss, Saville; Weimann, Edwards, Marshall; Dicko
Subs: Burgoyne, Iorfa, Hause, Evans, Evans, Price, Gibbs-White, Bodvarsson

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Read Next:
Bodvarsson: 'Ending goal drought was a relief''
>
View our homepages for Danny Batth, Ivan Cavaleiro, Andreas Weimann, Nouha Dicko, Ben Marshall, Chris Wood, Pablo Hernandez, Dave Edwards, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
Danny Batth in action for Wolves on August 10, 2014
Team News: Danny Batth, Ivan Cavaleiro miss out for Wolverhampton Wanderers
 General view of Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013
Leeds United defender Liam Cooper hit with six-game ban for 'stamp'
 General view of Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013
Leeds United defender Liam Cooper charged with violent conduct
Leeds sweating over fitness of WoodLeeds 'relaxed over Monk's future'Result: Wood double helps Leeds beat BirminghamMonk attracting interest from Championship trio?Garry Monk in contention for Rangers job?
Southampton interested in Leeds defender?Wagner, Monk banned and fined by FAGreen: 'I did my homework on penalty'Wood hails "massive" win for LeedsTeam News: Pedraza earns first Leeds start
> Leeds United Homepage
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Danny Batth in action for Wolves on August 10, 2014
Team News: Danny Batth, Ivan Cavaleiro miss out for Wolverhampton Wanderers
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Jeff Shi: 'Wolverhampton Wanderers to wait on Molineux expansion'
 Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert: 'Ivan Cavaleiro will only get better'
Bodvarsson: 'Ending goal drought was a relief''Paul Lambert slams "second-best" WolvesShi: 'No guarantees Costa will stay at Wolves'Shi: 'Zenga appointment was a mistake'Shi: "I always kept confidence in Lambert"
Lambert, Barkhuizen win Championship accoladesDicko: 'I'm always prepared to play'Paul Lambert proud of "fantastic run"Team News: Wolves unchanged for Forest visitWolves pair make long-awaited returns
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton43288773353892
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle432671076383885
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield41245125348577
4Reading43238126059177
5Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds432291256421475
6Fulham4320131078542473
7Leeds UnitedLeeds432271456411573
8Norwich CityNorwich43189167566963
9Derby CountyDerby421711144845362
10Preston North EndPreston431613146256661
11Brentford431791770601060
12Aston Villa431513154546-158
13Cardiff CityCardiff431610175759-258
14Barnsley431512166160157
15Ipswich TownIpswich431316144753-655
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves42159185254-254
17Queens Park RangersQPR43148214959-1050
18Bristol City43139215663-748
19Burton Albion431212194457-1348
20Birmingham CityBirmingham431114184263-2147
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest43129225668-1245
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn431014194964-1544
23Wigan AthleticWigan431010233855-1740
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4347323795-5819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 