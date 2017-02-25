Feb 25, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Elland Road
LeedsLeeds United
1-0
Sheff WedsSheffield Wednesday
Wood (24')
Jansson (41'), Doukara (53'), O'Kane (70'), Bridcutt (87'), Wood (91')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Sasso (31'), Wallace (63')

Chris Wood hails "massive" win for Leeds United

Leeds United striker Chris Wood poses with his Championship player of the award for January 2017 [DO NOTE USE UNTIL FEB 10]
Leeds United striker Chris Wood describes his side's 1-0 victory over playoff rivals and Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield Wednesday as "massive".
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 15:21 UK

Leeds United striker Chris Wood has talked up the importance of his side's 1-0 win over Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

Wood scored the only goal of the game at Elland Road as Leeds climbed up to fourth in the Championship table, now nine points clear of seventh-placed Fulham.

The New Zealand international now has 20 league goals for the season, but he stressed that there is still a long way to go before his side can start thinking about the playoffs.

"You can see how massive this three points is. We've done the double over them, which is great but we have loads more games to go," Wood told Sky Sports News.

Leeds next take on Birmingham City at St Andrew's on Friday.

Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle33224764273770
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton32208454262868
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3320584436865
4Leeds UnitedLeeds341941146341261
5Reading3318694742560
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds34177104233958
7Fulham331411856391753
8Preston North EndPreston341410104641552
9Norwich CityNorwich331561258471151
10Barnsley34148125248450
11Derby CountyDerby33139113630648
12Cardiff CityCardiff34137144749-246
13Brentford33127145048243
14Birmingham CityBirmingham341110133649-1343
15Ipswich TownIpswich331011123441-741
16Queens Park RangersQPR34117163748-1140
17Aston Villa33912123138-739
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest34107174658-1237
19Burton Albion3499163447-1336
20Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3298153944-535
21Bristol City3396184450-633
22Wigan AthleticWigan34710173040-1031
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn3279163750-1330
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3445253277-4517
> Full Version
