Leeds United striker Chris Wood has talked up the importance of his side's 1-0 win over Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

Wood scored the only goal of the game at Elland Road as Leeds climbed up to fourth in the Championship table, now nine points clear of seventh-placed Fulham.

The New Zealand international now has 20 league goals for the season, but he stressed that there is still a long way to go before his side can start thinking about the playoffs.

"You can see how massive this three points is. We've done the double over them, which is great but we have loads more games to go," Wood told Sky Sports News.

Leeds next take on Birmingham City at St Andrew's on Friday.