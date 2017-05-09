A report claims that Garry Monk, out of contract next month, is to be offered a new five-year deal to stay at Leeds United.

Leeds United's new financial backer is reportedly prepared to keep faith in boss Garry Monk by offering him a new long-term deal at Elland Road later this month.

The 38-year-old's future appeared bleak following a disappointing end to the campaign that saw the Whites slip out of Championship playoff contention and finish seventh.

According to The Sun, however, Monk is due to hold talks with Andrea Radrizzani after the Italian businessman completes his purchase of a 50% stake in the club.

It is claimed that the former Swansea City manager's reward for guiding United to their best position since earning promotion back to the second tier in 2010 is an improved five-year contract.

Monk, who penned a 12-month deal in West Yorkshire last summer, is also said to be a target for Norwich City and Middlesbrough.