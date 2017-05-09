Crowd generic

Leeds United

Report: Leeds United offer boss Garry Monk five-year deal

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Garry Monk, out of contract next month, is to be offered a new five-year deal to stay at Leeds United.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 16:43 UK

Leeds United's new financial backer is reportedly prepared to keep faith in boss Garry Monk by offering him a new long-term deal at Elland Road later this month.

The 38-year-old's future appeared bleak following a disappointing end to the campaign that saw the Whites slip out of Championship playoff contention and finish seventh.

According to The Sun, however, Monk is due to hold talks with Andrea Radrizzani after the Italian businessman completes his purchase of a 50% stake in the club.

It is claimed that the former Swansea City manager's reward for guiding United to their best position since earning promotion back to the second tier in 2010 is an improved five-year contract.

Monk, who penned a 12-month deal in West Yorkshire last summer, is also said to be a target for Norwich City and Middlesbrough.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Read Next:
Monk: 'Taylor refused to play at Wigan'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Garry Monk, Andrea Radrizzani, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
Reading manager Jaap Stam on July 29, 2016
Leeds United, Reading chase Portuguese defender Frederico Venancio?
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Report: Leeds United offer boss Garry Monk five-year deal
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Garry Monk: 'It has been a fantastic season'
Monk: 'Taylor refused to play at Wigan'Live Coverage: Championship final dayBaggies to move again for Leeds defender?Monk to hold talks over Leeds futureWest Ham director to become Leeds CEO?
Leeds to spend £1m on ticket refunds?Monk not interested in rumours about Norwich jobLeeds to snap up Brighton stopper Stockdale?Norwich to swoop for Garry Monk?Gerrard, Lampard to be inducted into Hall of Fame
> Leeds United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
 