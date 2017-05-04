Manager Garry Monk says that he will hold talks with co-owner Andrea Radrizzani before a decision is made regarding his Leeds United future.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk says that no decision will be made on his future until he has held talks with co-owner Andrea Radrizzani.

After the club missed out on the Championship playoffs, it was reported that Monk would be allowed to leave Elland Road when his contract expires at the end of the season.

However, he has revealed that he will first hold discussions with Radrizzani over plans for the next campaign before both parties decide on the way forward.

The 38-year-old told reporters: "I've heard a lot of rumours this week but nothing's been decided yet. I'm still to speak to the club but I've had contact from Mr Radrizzani. He wants to sit after the game and discuss all the issues. I'm looking forward to talking to him.

"There's a lot of things to talk about and a lot of things that need putting in place. I know what my views are on what the squad needs. Until we sit and discuss that and the club's views on how to do it, it (Radrizzani's thinking) won;'t be clear. I know from working with this squad every day. I've got a clear understanding."

Despite Leeds being destined to finish in seventh place in the Championship standings, Monk has won 25 of his 52 games in charge.