Garry Monk to hold talks over Leeds United future

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Manager Garry Monk says that he will hold talks with co-owner Andrea Radrizzani before a decision is made regarding his Leeds United future.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 17:39 UK

Leeds United manager Garry Monk says that no decision will be made on his future until he has held talks with co-owner Andrea Radrizzani.

After the club missed out on the Championship playoffs, it was reported that Monk would be allowed to leave Elland Road when his contract expires at the end of the season.

However, he has revealed that he will first hold discussions with Radrizzani over plans for the next campaign before both parties decide on the way forward.

The 38-year-old told reporters: "I've heard a lot of rumours this week but nothing's been decided yet. I'm still to speak to the club but I've had contact from Mr Radrizzani. He wants to sit after the game and discuss all the issues. I'm looking forward to talking to him.

"There's a lot of things to talk about and a lot of things that need putting in place. I know what my views are on what the squad needs. Until we sit and discuss that and the club's views on how to do it, it (Radrizzani's thinking) won;'t be clear. I know from working with this squad every day. I've got a clear understanding."

Despite Leeds being destined to finish in seventh place in the Championship standings, Monk has won 25 of his 52 games in charge.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
3Reading45257136462282
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds452491259431681
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield45256145655181
6Fulham4521141083562777
7Leeds UnitedLeeds452281560461474
8Norwich CityNorwich4519101681691267
9Derby CountyDerby451812155349466
10Brentford4518101774621264
11Preston North EndPreston451614156462262
12Aston Villa451613164647-161
13Cardiff CityCardiff451611185761-459
14Barnsley451513176464058
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves451510205358-555
16Ipswich TownIpswich451316164855-755
17Bristol City45159216065-554
18Queens Park RangersQPR45158225262-1053
19Burton Albion451313194759-1252
20Birmingham CityBirmingham451214194464-2050
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest45139235972-1348
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn451115195064-1448
RWigan AthleticWigan451011243956-1741
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4557333997-5822
> Full Version
