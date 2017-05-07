Leeds United manager Garry Monk claims that his side have enjoyed a "fantastic season" despite missing out on a place in the Championship playoffs.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk has claimed that his side have enjoyed a "fantastic season" despite missing out on the playoffs.

A 1-1 draw against relegated Wigan Athletic on the final day this afternoon means that Leeds finished five points adrift of the top six having vowed before the campaign to refund 25% of season ticket prices if they failed to make the playoffs.

However, despite falling short of their ultimate target for the campaign, Monk believes that his side can be pleased with their overall performance throughout the season.

"We spoke to the players in pre-season, and we set some ambitious targets. The players have pretty much reached what we spoke about. We spoke about a minimum points total, we spoke about clean sheets, we spoke about Elland Road becoming a fortress, we spoke about having a mentality," he told reporters.

"There are always improvements to be achieved, but we pretty much achieved everything we wanted to. We knew 75 points was an ambitious target, but in most other seasons it would have got us there (into the playoffs).

"Overall it's been a fantastic season, and I'm very proud to have been working with these guys. The stuff that's been put in place can only help the club to build, and that was really the most important thing about this season."

Monk also revealed that full-back Charlie Taylor refused to play during this afternoon's clash with Wigan.