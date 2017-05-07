May 7, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​DW Stadium
WiganWigan Athletic
1-1
LeedsLeeds United
Tunnicliffe (6')
Burn (24')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Wood (50' pen.)
Green (25'), Bartley (39')

Garry Monk: 'It has been a fantastic season'

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Leeds United manager Garry Monk claims that his side have enjoyed a "fantastic season" despite missing out on a place in the Championship playoffs.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 17:03 UK

Leeds United manager Garry Monk has claimed that his side have enjoyed a "fantastic season" despite missing out on the playoffs.

A 1-1 draw against relegated Wigan Athletic on the final day this afternoon means that Leeds finished five points adrift of the top six having vowed before the campaign to refund 25% of season ticket prices if they failed to make the playoffs.

However, despite falling short of their ultimate target for the campaign, Monk believes that his side can be pleased with their overall performance throughout the season.

"We spoke to the players in pre-season, and we set some ambitious targets. The players have pretty much reached what we spoke about. We spoke about a minimum points total, we spoke about clean sheets, we spoke about Elland Road becoming a fortress, we spoke about having a mentality," he told reporters.

"There are always improvements to be achieved, but we pretty much achieved everything we wanted to. We knew 75 points was an ambitious target, but in most other seasons it would have got us there (into the playoffs).

"Overall it's been a fantastic season, and I'm very proud to have been working with these guys. The stuff that's been put in place can only help the club to build, and that was really the most important thing about this season."

Monk also revealed that full-back Charlie Taylor refused to play during this afternoon's clash with Wigan.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Your Comments
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
16Bristol City46159226066-654
17Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
18Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
19Burton Albion461313204963-1452
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
