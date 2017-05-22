Middlesbrough are reportedly keen to hold talks with Leeds United boss Garry Monk as they consider their managerial position ahead of next season.

Leeds United boss Garry Monk has reportedly emerged as a potential target for Middlesbrough.

Monk is currently out of contract at Elland Road - despite talks being held with the club's hierarchy - and the uncertainty at the Yorkshire giants has allegedly led to interest from elsewhere.

According to The Sun, Middlesbrough want to hold discussions with Monk as they look for a new boss ahead of their return to the Championship.

It has been claimed that caretaker manager Steve Agnew has not done enough during his time in the dugout after replacing Aitor Karanka, leading to chairman Steve Gibson assessing other potential targets.

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has also been heavily linked with the role, but it has been suggested that Monk is currently the frontrunner.

Monk has won 25 of his 53 games in charge of Leeds in all competitions.