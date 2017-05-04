Crowd generic

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough to consider Ryan Giggs appointment?

Ryan Giggs the Manchester United interim manager looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on May 3, 2014
Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson will reportedly consider a move for Ryan Giggs should he replace Steve Agnew during the summer.
Ryan Giggs has reportedly emerged as a potential managerial target for Middlesbrough.

In March, Middlesbrough appointed Steve Agnew as a temporary replacement for Aitor Karanka and the former assistant is know to be highly regarded by owner Steve Gibson.

However, according to The Sun, the Boro hierarchy are keen to keep their options open and Manchester United legend Giggs is reported to be under consideration.

The Welshman is waiting on his first permanent managerial role after leaving Old Trafford when Jose Mourinho arrived last summer, but he has opted to bide his time rather than take the first offer.

Middlesbrough are unlikely to retain their Premier League status, but trying to deliver an immediate return may attract Giggs to the Riverside Stadium.

Giggs won two of his four games in temporary charge of United towards the end of the 2013-14 campaign.

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
