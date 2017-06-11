Reading boss Jaap Stam is reportedly on Leeds United's shortlist of possible candidates to replace Garry Monk as manager.

Stam steered Reading to the Championship playoff final during his first full season in management, only missing out on promotion to the Premier League due to a penalty shootout defeat.

Leeds are on the lookout for a new boss having parted company with Monk in May, and the Yorkshire Evening Post reports that Stam is one of four names in the frame.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has already been ruled out of contention following the Terriers' promotion to the top flight, but the likes of Aitor Karanka, Phil Parkinson and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink remain on the shortlist.

Stam has one year left on his contract at the Madejski Stadium, but the Royals have reportedly offered him a new two-year deal following their third-place finish last season.