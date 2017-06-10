A report claims that Reading have offered Jaap Stam a new two-year deal at the Madejski Stadium in an attempt to fend off interest from other clubs.

Reading are reportedly hopeful of ending growing speculation over the future of boss Jaap Stam by handing him a new two-year contract.

The 44-year-old has been linked with the Madejski Stadium exit in recent weeks after an impressive first season in senior management, which ultimately ended in disappointment as the Royals lost last month's Championship playoff final to Huddersfield Town.

Stam has admitted that he intends to manage at the very top of the game and, with just a year left to run on his current terms, could be a target for Premier League clubs, while managerless Ajax are also understood to have shown an interest.

According to the Reading Chronicle, however, the second-tier outfit intend to extend his current contract by a further year, rewarding the Dutchman with an improved deal for his impressive work to date.

Stam had previously spent seven years working in various backroom roles, including in an assistant capacity at PEC Zwolle and Ajax's Under-21s side, before guiding Reading to a third-placed finish this season.