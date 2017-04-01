Apr 1, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Madejski Stadium
Attendance: 23,055
Reading
1-0
LeedsLeeds United
Kermorgant (21')
Swift (52'), Williams (84'), Kermorgant (90')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper charged with violent conduct

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper is charged with violent conduct by the FA after an alleged stamp on Reading's Reece Oxford.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 12:28 UK

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has been charged by the Football Association with violent conduct after an alleged stamp on Reece Oxford during Saturday's match against Reading.

The incident, which occurred in the 74th minute of Leeds' 1-0 defeat at the Madejski Stadium, was not seen by the match officials at the time.

TV cameras picked up footage of Cooper's boot connecting with Oxford's face while the Reading player, who is on loan at the Championship club from West Ham United, was on the ground.

A statement relating to the charge read: "The FA has submitted a claim that the standard punishment that would otherwise apply for the misconduct committed by the Leeds defender is 'clearly insufficient'."

Cooper, who could be hit with a lengthy ban, is required to respond to the charge by 6pm today.

Leeds currently sit six points within the playoffs with seven games left to play.

Reece Oxford of West Ham looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the Boleyn Ground on August 15, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
