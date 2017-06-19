Crowd generic

Leeds United

Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen targeting promotion

General view of Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013
New Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen insists that promotion to the Premier League is the club's main aim next season.
New Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen has insisted that promotion to the Premier League is the club's main aim next season.

Leeds just fell short of the Championship playoffs last term, finishing in seventh position in the table, five points shy of sixth-place Fulham.

Garry Monk left Elland Road at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, but Christiansen, who was confirmed as the club's new head coach last week, has told the supporters to expect a promotion push next season.

"I believe in my possibilities, this is why I am here. This is why Leeds also believe in my abilities and we all want the same, to arrive in the best place at the end of the season. Last year, we finished seventh, promotion should at least be a target," Christiansen told reporters.

Christiansen, 44, joined the Championship outfit after leading APOEL to the Cypriot title last season, in addition to making the last-16 stage of the Europa League.

