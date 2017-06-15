Leeds United confirm the appointment of APOEL Nicosia boss Thomas Christiansen as their new manager.

The 44-year-old joins the Championship outfit from Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia having led the club to the league title and the last 16 of the Europa League last season.

The Denmark-born former Spain international replaces Garry Monk at Elland Road after Monk stepped down from his role last month.

"We are delighted to make this announcement today as it successfully concludes what has been a thorough and extensive search, following a huge level of interest from all over the football world," Leeds managing director Angus Kinnear told the club's official website.

"We wanted to appoint someone who can help us create a winning culture at the club and unite everyone connected with Leeds United, from the players to the supporters, ultimately taking the club back to where we all feel we belong.

"Thomas was someone who had been on our radar from the very early stages of the process and quickly established himself as the outstanding candidate. We are confident we have found a man with who can work with us to take the club to the next level."

Christiansen began his playing career at Barcelona and went on to play for clubs in Denmark and Germany too, leading the Bundesliga scoring charts in the 2001-02 season.