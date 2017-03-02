Rangers reportedly want Leeds United boss Garry Monk to succeed Mark Warburton at Ibrox, while Southampton's Ross Wilson has been targeted for a backroom role.

Rangers have reportedly reduced their managerial shortlist to just four names, with Leeds United boss Garry Monk among those in consideration to take charge.

The Gers have been on the lookout for a new head coach since the surprise resignation of Mark Warburton last month, which is still shrouded in uncertainty.

Warburton departed the Ibrox club after guiding them back into the top flight of Scottish football and into third place, with his assistant coach and head of recruitment also departing.

According to the Scottish Daily Express, Monk is a leading candidate to take on the role, while Southampton's Ross Wilson is the man they are targeting for the vacant director of football position.

It is claimed that the current Leeds chief's name has been discussed at length, though he is unlikely to call time on his stint at Elland Road, having guided the Yorkshire outfit into Championship playoff contention.

Derek McInnes, Gary Rowett and Alex McLeish are also understood to be in contention.