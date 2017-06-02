A report claims that Alaves are interested in bringing out-of-work manager Aitor Karanka to the club, amid strong suggestions that he is also wanted by Leeds United.

The 43-year-old has been out of work for the past three months after being sacked by the Smoggies for an alarming slump in form which they ultimately failed to recover from.

Leeds were thought to be close to agreeing a deal to bring Karanka to Elland Road, having already made the appointment of ex-Boro director of football Victor Orta.

According to The Sun, however, Copa del Rey finalists Alaves will themselves make a move for the one-time capped Spain international, as they look to replace the reportedly Premier League-bound Mauricio Pellegrino.

Karanka, who spent time with Alaves in his younger days, lasted four years at the Riverside Stadium before being given his marching orders.