Jan 29, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​Borough Sports Ground
SuttonSutton United
1-0
LeedsLeeds United
Collins (53' pen.)
Deacon (40'), Bailey (76')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Cooper (18'), Denton (32'), Sacko (94')
Cooper (82')

Garry Monk takes blame for Sutton United defeat

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Leeds United manager Garry Monk shoulders the responsibility for his side's FA Cup fourth round exit at the hands of non-league Sutton United.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 21:11 UK

Leeds United manager Garry Monk has taken the responsibility for his side's shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of non-league Sutton United in the FA Cup fourth round.

A penalty from Sutton skipper Jamie Collins fired the National League outfit into the last 16 of the competition, while a miserable day for Leeds was compounded when the Championship side were reduced to 10 men late on.

Monk made 10 changes to his side for the match and introduced a number of youngsters - including two debutants - and he admitted that his rotation policy backfired.

"It's a frustrating result and a frustrating performance but it's my responsibility. I'm the one who selects the team. I made a lot of changes, it didn't work and it backfired in that sense," he told reporters.

"All credit to Sutton. We wish them all the best in the next round. We didn't want to see this happen, but it has. I stand by all the decisions I make. Sometimes you'll suffer with decisions, but that's life. I don't regret any of them but when they backfire it is my responsibility.

"I don't like losing any game. It doesn't matter which one it is. I'm not a good loser and we're trying to create a winning mentality - and when we lose we take it hard."

Promotion-chasing Leeds will look to return to winning ways when they face Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

