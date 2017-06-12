World Cup 2014 section header

Gianluigi Buffon "99.9% certain" of retirement date

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Gianluigi Buffon will retire from football at the end of next season unless he helps Juventus to end their Champions League hoodoo.
Juventus and Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon has revealed that he is almost certain next year's World Cup finals will be his last taste of professional football.

The 39-year-old had always intended to bow out of international football at the end of the tournament in Russia, which the Azzurri remain on course to reach.

Buffon will enter the final year of his contract at Juventus next season and has also now suggested that he is ready to call it quits, bringing an end to a remarkable career that has seen him win 14 major honours for club and country, although if he ends his Champions League hoodoo he may be tempted to stay on.

"I'm 99.9 percent certain of retirement," he told Sky Sport 24. "I'm going to have one final, intense season, rich in big moments, and then it will be time to say enough is enough.

"We've just left one small possibility open with the president (Andrea Agnelli). That is if we manage to win the Champions League I will carry on playing one more year to try to win the Club World Cup and other trophies."

Buffon lost a third Champions League final nine days ago as Real Madrid beat his Juventus side 4-1 at the National Stadium of Wales.

Juventus' Paul Pogba celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Trabzonspor during their Europa League match on February 20, 2014
Pogba wants Juventus stay
More Juventus News
 Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
Barcelona 'lining up £88m Marco Verratti bid'
 Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
Marco Verratti 'informs Paris Saint-Germain of plans to leave'
More Italy News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Result: Italy keep pressure on Spain with comfortable win over Liechtenstein
 Eder celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 Group E match between Italy and Sweden on July 17, 2016
Result: Italy inflict fifth-straight defeat on Uruguay in Nice friendly
