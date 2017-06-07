Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly set to sign a two-year contract extension with the Champions League runners-up.

The 49-year-old has guided Juve to league and cup doubles in each of his three seasons in charge of the Turin outfit, in addition to steering the club into two Champions League finals in three years.

Last Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in Cardiff raised questions over whether Allegri would stay at the club, but Goal.com reports that he is now willing to put pen to paper on a deal which would keep him at the Juventus Stadium until 2019.

Allegri is understood to have been given assurances from the club's board that he will be backed in the summer transfer market, with moves for the likes of Angel di Maria and Douglas Costa having been touted.

Allegri, whose new deal is thought to be worth €7m (£6.1m) each year, was linked with Arsenal earlier this year before Arsene Wenger committed his future to the Gunners, while Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest.

Juventus have now won the Serie A title in each of the last six seasons - a record for the Italian top flight.