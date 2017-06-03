Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
1-4
Real Madrid
Mandzukic (27')
Dybala (12'), Pjanic (66'), Sandro (70'), Cuadrado (72')
Cuadrado (84')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Ronaldo (20', 64'), Casemiro (62'), Asensio (90')
Ramos (31'), Carvajal (42'), Kroos (53')

Gianluigi Buffon "disappointed" after Juventus lose Champions League final

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is disappointed at losing the Champions League final but admits that Real Madrid were worthy winners.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 12:18 UK

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has expressed his disappointment at losing the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

The veteran custodian was unable to prevent the Bianconeri from succumbing to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Los Blancos in Cardiff.

"We are disappointed," he is quoted as saying by UEFA.com. "We played very well in the first half, we thought we had enough to win the game.

"I cannot explain why we played like we did in the second half. Real Madrid deserved to win in the second half. They showed their class and the attitude needed to play in this kind of game."

Juve have now lost the last five Champions League finals that they have taken part in, with Buffon also coming up short in the 2015 showpiece against Barcelona.

Wojciech Szczesny of AS Roma in action during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Sevilla FC at Olimpico Stadium on August 14, 2015
Read Next:
Wojciech Szczesny nears Juventus move?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gianluigi Buffon, Football
Your Comments
More Juventus News
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Result: Cristiano Ronaldo fires Real Madrid to Champions League glory
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Live Commentary: Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Team News: Isco starts, Gareth Bale on bench
Bonucci "proud" of Juventus teammatesBuffon "disappointed" with CL final defeatJuventus fans injured in Turin stampedeAllegri: 'Juve were static in second half'Wojciech Szczesny nears Juventus move?
Juventus look to tempt Can to Turin?Chelsea considering move for Dani Alves?Zambrotta: 'Juve's moment has arrived'Allegri ready to face Bale or IscoAllegri: 'Juve different to 2015 team'
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CJuventus38294577275091
2Roma38283790385287
3Napoli38268494395586
4Atalanta BCAtalanta38219862412172
5Lazio382171074512370
6AC Milan381891157451263
7Inter Milan381951472492362
8Fiorentina381612106357660
9Torino381314117166553
10Sampdoria381212144955-648
11CagliariCagliari38145195576-2147
12SassuoloSassuolo38137185863-546
13Udinese38129174756-945
14AC Chievo VeronaChievo38127194361-1843
15Bologna38118194058-1841
16Genoa3899203864-2636
17Crotone3897223458-2434
REmpoli3888222961-3232
RPalermo3868243377-4426
RPescara3839263781-4418
> Full Version
 