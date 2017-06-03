Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is disappointed at losing the Champions League final but admits that Real Madrid were worthy winners.

The veteran custodian was unable to prevent the Bianconeri from succumbing to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Los Blancos in Cardiff.

"We are disappointed," he is quoted as saying by UEFA.com. "We played very well in the first half, we thought we had enough to win the game.

"I cannot explain why we played like we did in the second half. Real Madrid deserved to win in the second half. They showed their class and the attitude needed to play in this kind of game."

Juve have now lost the last five Champions League finals that they have taken part in, with Buffon also coming up short in the 2015 showpiece against Barcelona.