Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has revealed that he is desperate to land his first Champions League title after losing two European Cup finals with the Italian giants.

Buffon was part of the Juventus team that lost in the final of the competition in both 2003 and 2015, but the Italian will have another chance of European glory this season after helping his team overcome AS Monaco in the semi-finals.

Buffon, however, has said that "reaching the final counts for nothing", as he targets his first ever European Cup.

"It was damn difficult, regardless of winning 2-0 in the first leg. If we had come with an arrogant approach, we would have experienced some very difficult moments," Buffon told Mediaset Premium.

"We still did, but when you've got the right mentality, you can overcome those obstacles. We are in the final, but now reaching the final counts for nothing.

"I am very happy, because I've got here in good shape and if I wasn't in a big club and with great teammates, I would never have come back into the Champions League final.

"Two years ago everyone assumed it was my last Champions League final, and I thought that too, but you have to keep believing in your dreams."

Juventus will take on either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid in the final, with the Madrid duo preparing to meet in the second leg of their semi-final on Wednesday night.