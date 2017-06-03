Leonardo Bonucci is 'disappointed but proud' following Juventus's defeat to Real Madrid in Saturday's Champions League final.

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has admitted to being disappointed by his side's Champions League final defeat but is still "proud" to have won a domestic double.

The Old Lady fell just short of claiming an historic treble, losing 4-1 to Real Madrid in Saturday night's clash at the National Stadium of Wales.

Juve still end the season with two more trophies in the cabinet, having won a sixth-successive Serie A title and prevailed in the Coppa Italia, but Bonucci was confident that there was more to come for him and his teammates.

"The disappointment is there, it exists," he wrote on his personal Instagram page. "We thought and we believed that this would be the right time.

"Unfortunately, that was not the case. Congratulations to Real for the victory. However, I remain proud of being part of this group. We brought home two titles, doing something truly unique.

"A round of applause to you fans of the Old Lady, you were there, you always have been and always will be. In defeats and victories."

Bonucci featured 45 times for Juventus in their double-winning campaign, including 11 times on the road to Cardiff.