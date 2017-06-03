Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
1-4
Real Madrid
Mandzukic (27')
Dybala (12'), Pjanic (66'), Sandro (70'), Cuadrado (72')
Cuadrado (84')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Ronaldo (20', 64'), Casemiro (62'), Asensio (90')
Ramos (31'), Carvajal (42'), Kroos (53')

Massimiliano Allegri slams "static" Juventus after Champions League thrashing

Massimiliano Allegri watches on during the Serie A game between Milan and Juventus on April 9, 2016
© AFP
Massimiliano Allegri is unhappy with Juventus's "static" second-half performance as they lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in the 2016-17 Champions League final.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 09:48 UK

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has bemoaned his side's "static" second-half performance as they lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in the 2016-17 Champions League final.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Los Blancos thrashed their opponents at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to become the first team to retain the trophy in the modern era.

Meanwhile the Bianconeri, who have now lost in their last five European Cup finals, missed the chance of securing the treble after their league and domestic cup triumphs.

"In the first half, we played beautifully. In the second half, we were too static," Allegri is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying.

"We managed to defend for 15 minutes. As you know, football can be a nightmare. [Miralem] Pjanic's shot was deflected wide, Casemiro's shot was deflected into the goal.

"We knew we were playing a really strong team. The only criticism I could make is that after conceding the second goal, we should have stayed in the game."

Juve, who have won the last six Serie A titles, conceded just three goals in Europe on the way to the final.

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri smiles during the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Juventus and Manchester City FC at Juventus Arena on November 25, 2015
