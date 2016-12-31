A generic view inside Portman Road, home to Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town owner pledges Mick McCarthy backing

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy on August 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans says that he will continue to back manager Mick McCarthy "as long as is realistic".
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 13:51 UK

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has pledged his support for under-fire manager Mick McCarthy "as long as is realistic".

The Tractor Boys have endured a tough first half of the season, winning just four of their 16 previous league games prior to a 2-1 victory over Bristol City last night.

Writing in the programme notes ahead of the encounter at Portman Road, Evans said that he is keen to avoid the "upheaval and additional costs" of sacking McCarthy, who has been with the side for four years.

"Changes of manager inevitably create upheaval and additional costs are incurred," he said. "I have always tried to back our managers for as long as is realistic and I have no plans to change that policy. Mick is vastly experienced and I'm confident he can get us progressing again.

"I am well aware of the criticism from certain sections of fans who, on occasions, feel we are not playing the 'Ipswich way'.

"All I ask is for your continued fantastic support for the team at all times. A certain amount of rebuilding is taking place and, whilst recent results have been disappointing, it does not mean that the long-term plan is not the right one."

Ipswich, who are now up to 14th in the Championship, next travel to struggling Queens Park Rangers on Monday.

Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
Read Next:
McCarthy keen to "spend a few quid" in Jan
>
View our homepages for Marcus Evans, Mick McCarthy, Football
Your Comments
More Ipswich Town News
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy on August 13, 2016
Ipswich Town owner pledges Mick McCarthy backing
 Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
Mick McCarthy: 'I will not quit'
 A general shot of Ipswich Town's home ground Portman Road on March 15, 2011
Report: Everton interested in Ipswich Town defender Adam Webster
McCarthy keen to "spend a few quid" in JanMcCarthy relieved to win Wigan 'six-pointer'Mick McCarthy: 'Wigan game a six-pointer'McCarthy uncertain over January businessMcCarthy frustrated by disallowed goal
Grant Ward unfazed by relegation talkMcCarthy: "I've done a bloody good job"McCarthy: "No chance" of Murphy returnMcCarthy: "One step forwards, one step back"McCarthy: 'Shouting at players pointless'
> Ipswich Town Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle24171648192952
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton23156238142451
3Reading2313463330343
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2413472928143
5Leeds UnitedLeeds2413383124742
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2412572723441
7Derby CountyDerby2411762415940
8Barnsley2411494236637
9Fulham2399540281236
10Aston Villa2481152623335
11Birmingham CityBirmingham249782832-434
12Norwich CityNorwich23103103837133
13Preston North EndPreston249693131033
14Ipswich TownIpswich248792427-331
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves247893132-129
16Brentford2385102930-129
17Bristol City2483133132-127
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2475123744-726
19Burton Albion2467112633-725
20Cardiff CityCardiff2366112638-1224
21Queens Park RangersQPR2466122034-1424
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2456132840-1221
23Wigan AthleticWigan2447132030-1019
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2434172552-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand