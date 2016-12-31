Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans says that he will continue to back manager Mick McCarthy "as long as is realistic".

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has pledged his support for under-fire manager Mick McCarthy "as long as is realistic".

The Tractor Boys have endured a tough first half of the season, winning just four of their 16 previous league games prior to a 2-1 victory over Bristol City last night.

Writing in the programme notes ahead of the encounter at Portman Road, Evans said that he is keen to avoid the "upheaval and additional costs" of sacking McCarthy, who has been with the side for four years.

"Changes of manager inevitably create upheaval and additional costs are incurred," he said. "I have always tried to back our managers for as long as is realistic and I have no plans to change that policy. Mick is vastly experienced and I'm confident he can get us progressing again.

"I am well aware of the criticism from certain sections of fans who, on occasions, feel we are not playing the 'Ipswich way'.

"All I ask is for your continued fantastic support for the team at all times. A certain amount of rebuilding is taking place and, whilst recent results have been disappointing, it does not mean that the long-term plan is not the right one."

Ipswich, who are now up to 14th in the Championship, next travel to struggling Queens Park Rangers on Monday.