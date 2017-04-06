Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy confirms that Jonas Knudsen and Stephen Taylor have been ruled out for the remainder of the Championship season.

Knudsen, 24, did not play in Tuesday's 3-0 home win over Wigan Athletic, while Taylor, 31, went off during the first half with a suspected recurrence of a hamstring injury that had kept him out since February.

McCarthy told reporters on Thursday: "[Knudsen's shoulder] just popped open in training. We've had some good news on him today. I think he's going to get by with rehabbing it rather than surgery. He won't be involved again this season though. We're looking at four to six weeks."

Moving on to Taylor, he added: "That's Tayls finished for the season. He's been such a positive influence around the place – he's a good player, a good pro, he trains brilliantly and I've said if he wants to come back and do a pre-season with us everybody would be happy to see him.

"If he's fit he's a good player. He missed pre-season last season and that always leaves you in danger of getting injuries."

With six games left, the Tractor Boys sit 17th in the table, nine points clear of the relegation zone.