Ipswich Town duo Jonas Knudsen and Stephen Taylor ruled out for rest of season

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy and assistant Terry Connor on September 23, 2015
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy confirms that Jonas Knudsen and Stephen Taylor have been ruled out for the remainder of the Championship season.
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has confirmed that Jonas Knudsen and Stephen Taylor have been ruled out for the rest of the Championship season.

Knudsen, 24, did not play in Tuesday's 3-0 home win over Wigan Athletic, while Taylor, 31, went off during the first half with a suspected recurrence of a hamstring injury that had kept him out since February.

McCarthy told reporters on Thursday: "[Knudsen's shoulder] just popped open in training. We've had some good news on him today. I think he's going to get by with rehabbing it rather than surgery. He won't be involved again this season though. We're looking at four to six weeks."

Moving on to Taylor, he added: "That's Tayls finished for the season. He's been such a positive influence around the place – he's a good player, a good pro, he trains brilliantly and I've said if he wants to come back and do a pre-season with us everybody would be happy to see him.

"If he's fit he's a good player. He missed pre-season last season and that always leaves you in danger of getting injuries."

With six games left, the Tractor Boys sit 17th in the table, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy looks on before kick off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Derby County at Portman Road on January 10, 2015
Warnock compares McCarthy to Wenger
