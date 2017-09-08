Sep 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Pride Park
Attendance: 25,107
DerbyDerby County
5-0
Hull City
Vydra (15', 34'), Davies (38'), Johnson (45', 58')
FT(HT: 4-0)

Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky takes blame for heavy defeat to Derby County

CSKA Moscow's coach Leonid Slutsky gestures during the UEFA Champions League play-offs, second leg football match between CSKA Moscow and Sporting CP, at the Khimki Arena outside Moscow on August 26, 2015.
© Getty Images
Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky says that he accepts responsibility for his side suffering a 5-0 defeat away at Derby County on Friday night.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 11:53 UK

Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky has apologised to the club's supporters after witnessing his side lose 5-0 away at Derby County.

By half time, Hull found themselves facing a 4-0 deficit with Sebastian Larsson also missing a penalty, before the Rams completed the rout after the break.

The Tigers now sit in 10th place in the Championship ahead of the remainder of the weekend's fixtures, and Slutsky has admitted that his players need to provide a positive response in their next game.

The 46-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "First of all, I must apologise to our supporters because they don't deserve this result. I'm sorry because I prepared the team, it's my fault when the team lose.

"The next match will show how we react to unbelievable stress. For me, it's most important to concentrate on the next match and prepare very hard on the next match. Now, for me and for the team, I think it's a key moment in this season."

Hull are next in action when they play Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday, September 13.

CSKA Moscow's coach Leonid Slutsky gestures during the UEFA Champions League play-offs, second leg football match between CSKA Moscow and Sporting CP, at the Khimki Arena outside Moscow on August 26, 2015.
Read Next:
Slutsky "thankful" to Roman Abramovich
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Leonid Slutsky, Sebastian Larsson, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
CSKA Moscow's coach Leonid Slutsky gestures during the UEFA Champions League play-offs, second leg football match between CSKA Moscow and Sporting CP, at the Khimki Arena outside Moscow on August 26, 2015.
Leonid Slutsky "thankful" to Roman Abramovich
 CSKA Moscow's coach Leonid Slutsky gestures during the UEFA Champions League play-offs, second leg football match between CSKA Moscow and Sporting CP, at the Khimki Arena outside Moscow on August 26, 2015.
Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky takes blame for heavy defeat to Derby County
 Jacob Butterfield of Derby County celebrates after scoring against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on February 24, 2016
Result: Derby County slaughter Hull City to move up to fourth
Slutsky eyes Hull City improvementHull keen on free agents Ledley and Bassong?Hull loan Chelsea youngster Fikayo TomoriLeicester City 'keen on Wolves winger'Ahmed Musa 'closing in on Hull loan'
Hull sign Jackson Irvine from BurtonHull complete Nouha Dicko signingWolves 'accept Hull bid for Dicko'Result: Grosicki stars as Hull overcome BoltonNuno plays down Nouha Dicko speculation
> Hull City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
2.Bundesliga
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Cardiff CityCardiff5500102815
2Ipswich TownIpswich540196312
3Leeds UnitedLeeds532072511
4Derby CountyDerby6312107310
5Wolverhampton WanderersWolves531174310
6Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd53025419
7Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest53028809
8Preston North EndPreston52212118
9Middlesbrough52124317
10Hull City6213121207
11Queens Park RangersQPR52126607
12Reading52125507
13Bristol City51317616
14Fulham51314316
15Barnsley52037706
16Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds51314406
17Millwall51228625
18Aston Villa512279-25
19Sunderland512258-35
20Birmingham CityBirmingham511336-34
21Burton Albion511349-54
22Norwich CityNorwich5113612-64
23Brentford502359-42
24Bolton WanderersBolton5023410-62
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 