Sep 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Pride Park
DerbyDerby County
5-0
Hull City
Vydra (15', 34'), Davies (38'), Johnson (45', 58')
FT(HT: 4-0)

Result: Derby County slaughter Hull City to move up to fourth

Jacob Butterfield of Derby County celebrates after scoring against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on February 24, 2016
© Getty Images
Derby County climb into the Championship playoff places after hammering Hull City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 at 22:11 UK

Derby County have broken into the Championship playoff places following an emphatic 5-0 win at home to Hull City.

Matej Vydra broke the deadlock for the Rams in the 15th minute with a free kick from the edge of the area, but the visitors had the chance to equalise when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Ola Aina moments later.

Sebastian Larsson put his effort well over the crossbar, and things quickly went from bad to worse for Hull as Vydra fired into the bottom corner on 33 minutes to double his and Derby's tally for the evening.

The hosts made it 3-0 in the 38th minute when Curtis Davies rose highest in the box to head home a corner, and it was four right on the stroke of half time as Bradley Johnson guided in another corner at the far post.

Johnson rounded off the scoring just before the hour mark following good work by Andreas Weimann, the former Aston Villa man providing a cross from out wide for the striker to smash home for his second of the night.

The result sees Derby climb up to fourth place in the Championship, while Hull drop down to 10th.

Maikel Kieftenbeld of Birmingham City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers at St Andrews on October 17, 2015 in Birmingham, England.
Read Next:
Maikel Kieftenbeld joins Derby County
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Matej Vydra, Curtis Davies, Sebastian Larsson, Bradley Johnson, Andreas Weimann, Ola Aina, Football
Your Comments
More Derby County News
Jacob Butterfield of Derby County celebrates after scoring against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on February 24, 2016
Result: Derby County slaughter Hull City to move up to fourth
 CSKA Moscow's coach Leonid Slutsky gestures during the UEFA Champions League play-offs, second leg football match between CSKA Moscow and Sporting CP, at the Khimki Arena outside Moscow on August 26, 2015.
Leonid Slutsky challenges Hull City to continue improving
 Maikel Kieftenbeld of Birmingham City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers at St Andrews on October 17, 2015 in Birmingham, England.
EFL reject Maikel Kieftenbeld transfer
Maikel Kieftenbeld joins Derby CountyCardiff bring in Craig Bryson on loanWinnall, Butterfield swap clubs on loanUnited host Burton in EFL CupHemed on radar of three Championship sides?
Derby complete Tom Lawrence signingDerby close to agreeing Lawrence deal?Team News: Wolves unchanged for Derby tripSouthampton draw Wolves in EFL CupBirmingham 'reject Derby bid for Adams'
> Derby County Homepage
More Hull City News
CSKA Moscow's coach Leonid Slutsky gestures during the UEFA Champions League play-offs, second leg football match between CSKA Moscow and Sporting CP, at the Khimki Arena outside Moscow on August 26, 2015.
Leonid Slutsky "thankful" to Roman Abramovich
 Jacob Butterfield of Derby County celebrates after scoring against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on February 24, 2016
Result: Derby County slaughter Hull City to move up to fourth
 CSKA Moscow's coach Leonid Slutsky gestures during the UEFA Champions League play-offs, second leg football match between CSKA Moscow and Sporting CP, at the Khimki Arena outside Moscow on August 26, 2015.
Leonid Slutsky challenges Hull City to continue improving
Hull keen on free agents Ledley and Bassong?Hull loan Chelsea youngster Fikayo TomoriLeicester City 'keen on Wolves winger'Ahmed Musa 'closing in on Hull loan'Hull sign Jackson Irvine from Burton
Hull complete Nouha Dicko signingWolves 'accept Hull bid for Dicko'Result: Grosicki stars as Hull overcome BoltonNuno plays down Nouha Dicko speculationWolves reject Hull offer for Dicko?
> Hull City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Cardiff CityCardiff5500102815
2Ipswich TownIpswich540196312
3Leeds UnitedLeeds532072511
4Derby CountyDerby6312107310
5Wolverhampton WanderersWolves531174310
6Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd53025419
7Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest53028809
8Preston North EndPreston52212118
9Middlesbrough52124317
10Hull City6213121207
11Queens Park RangersQPR52126607
12Reading52125507
13Bristol City51317616
14Fulham51314316
15Barnsley52037706
16Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds51314406
17Millwall51228625
18Aston Villa512279-25
19Sunderland512258-35
20Birmingham CityBirmingham511336-34
21Burton Albion511349-54
22Norwich CityNorwich5113612-64
23Brentford502359-42
24Bolton WanderersBolton5023410-62
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 