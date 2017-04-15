Hull City manager Marco Silva admits that he must find a "solution" to his side's away form if they are to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

A 3-1 defeat at Stoke City on Saturday extended Hull's winless streak on the road to 16 Premier League matches, during which time they have amassed just two points from a possible 48.

That form is in stark contrast to Hull's home record since Silva took over, which has been good enough to lift the club out of the relegation zone and two points clear of danger, but the Portuguese boss acknowledged that improvement is still needed.

"Yes, it's possible [that the away form is affecting the squad] but only our team can change the situation," he told reporters.

"When we start the game like we did, it's not easy to change the situation. We need to improve, we need to think that it's impossible to start games this way. We prepared in the same way - away and at home - and I need to find this solution.

"We have five more games, the next game is one more chance to win and take points. It's hard work until the end of the season."

Hull still face trips to Southampton and Crystal Palace during their final five games of the season.