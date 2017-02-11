Hull City centre-back Harry Maguire calls on his team to continue their impressive run when they travel to Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Hull have picked up seven points from their four matches under new boss Marco Silva, following a 0-0 draw at Manchester United with a 2-0 victory over Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers' tough run of fixtures continues away to Arsenal this weekend, but Maguire is confident that his side can further damage the Gunners with another three points.

"We've had four tough league fixtures. Everyone has been writing us off saying that we would be adrift after the four games," Maguire told reporters. "And we have actually closed the gap, so credit to the lads. We will now be back working hard and trying to get the three points that we need against Arsenal."

Hull are currently 18th in the Premier League table on 20 points. Just one point separates the Tigers from 15th-place Middlesbrough after 24 matches of the campaign.