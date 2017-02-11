Feb 11, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Hull City

Hull City's Harry Maguire wants three points from Arsenal

Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Hull City centre-back Harry Maguire calls on his team to continue their impressive run when they travel to Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Hull City centre-back Harry Maguire has called on his team to continue their impressive run of form when they travel to a wounded Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.

Hull have picked up seven points from their four matches under new boss Marco Silva, following a 0-0 draw at Manchester United with a 2-0 victory over Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers' tough run of fixtures continues away to Arsenal this weekend, but Maguire is confident that his side can further damage the Gunners with another three points.

"We've had four tough league fixtures. Everyone has been writing us off saying that we would be adrift after the four games," Maguire told reporters. "And we have actually closed the gap, so credit to the lads. We will now be back working hard and trying to get the three points that we need against Arsenal."

Hull are currently 18th in the Premier League table on 20 points. Just one point separates the Tigers from 15th-place Middlesbrough after 24 matches of the campaign.

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Read Next:
Silva hails "fantastic" Liverpool scalp
>
View our homepages for Harry Maguire, Marco Silva, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Hull City's Harry Maguire wants three points from Arsenal
 Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Marco Silva hails "fantastic" Liverpool scalp
 Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Result: Liverpool's miserable 2017 gathers pace as they lose to Hull City on Humberside
Team News: Mane starts for LiverpoolLive Commentary: Hull City 2-0 Liverpool - as it happenedHull manager Marco Silva bans days offPreview: Hull City vs. LiverpoolSilva pleased with "important" point
Klopp "impressed" by Marco SilvaSilva: 'We deserved Man Utd point'Ibrahimovic "very disappointed" with Hull drawMourinho refuses to criticise Hull tacticsResult: Man United frustrated by Hull at Old Trafford
> Hull City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand