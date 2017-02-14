Crowd generic

Hull City

Hull City hit with Football Association charge

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Hull City are charged by the Football Association for 'failing to control their players' during the second half of their game with Arsenal.
Hull City are charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players in their game with Arsenal.

Marco Silva's side were on the end of two controversial refereeing decisions during their 2-0 defeat to the Gunners, but it has been revealed that they face further punishment from their trip to the Emirates Stadium.

An FA statement read: "It is alleged that in or around the 55th minute of the game against Arsenal on Saturday (11 February 2017), the club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

"The club have until 6pm on 17 February 2017 to respond to the charge."

The charge is in relation to an incident involving Kieran Gibbs and Lazar Markovic, with the Arsenal left-back fouling the Hull winger as he attempted to run through on goal.

A number of Hull players demanded a red card, but referee Mark Clattenburg instead only awarded a yellow to the defender.

The incident occurred after Alexis Sanchez had scored with his hand to give his side the lead in the first half, but it was claimed after the game that Clattenburg had apologised to Hull for his failure to award them a free kick.

Referee Mark Clattenburg gestures during the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
