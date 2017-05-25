Crowd generic

Hull City

Hull City vice-chairman 'respects' Marco Silva's decision to depart

Marco Silva and Pep Guardiola embrace ahead of the Premier League game between Manchester City and Hull City on April 8, 2017
Ehab Allam says that he is "very sad" to see Marco Silva depart after less than six months in charge, but is understanding of the decision taken by the Portuguese.
Hull City vice-chairman Ehab Allam has admitted that he 'respects and understands' Marco Silva's decision to leave the club following their relegation to the Championship.

The highly-regarded Portuguese confirmed after talks with the Tigers' board that he will walk away this summer, opening the door for a potential switch to Primeira Liga giants Porto.

Allam tried his best to persuade the former Sporting Lisbon and Olympiacos boss to stay for another season, but concedes that Silva was simply too good to ply his trade in the second tier of English football.

"I had an expectation before seeing Marco yesterday [that he had decided to leave Hull]," he told Sky Sports News. "I'm very sad to lose him but I respect and understand why he has taken that decision. I understand why he wants to stay in the Premier League or got to a big European club with the prospect of European football.

"He's done an exceptional job. He has done fantastic for us but I accept he is a better calibre manager than the Championship. I have a very good relationship with and would have loved for him to stay. I got on with him so well - we had such a good rapport. He is very professional and hard working.

"Although he wasn't able to keep us up I understand why there is so much interest. We achieved 21 points in 18 games. If we had that for the whole season we would have been mid-table so I can understand why there is so much interest. Our improvement was there for all to see and I'm sure if he has a full season somewhere else I am sure he will do a fantastic job."

Allam also revealed that Hull have yet to start seeking a new manager, with the process due to begin early next week.

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Your Comments
