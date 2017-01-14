Abel Hernandez claims that he is only thinking about Hull City's Premier League survival rather than personal glory after his brace helped defeat Bournemouth on Saturday.

The 26-year-old returned from a two-month lay-off following hernia surgery a week ago and helped himself to a goal in Hull's 2-0 FA Cup win against Swansea City.

Although he could not prevent Manchester United from claiming a 2-0 EFL Cup first-leg lead, his two goals against the Cherries gave his side a much-needed boost.

"It was a good win and a good performance and so we can look forward now," Hernandez told the club's official website.

"I am happy to score two very good goals, but the most important thing was that the team got a very important win, so I am very happy.

"We are happy with this win and we need to win more games now because the important thing this season is that we stay in the Premier League."

The victory moves Hull off the bottom of the table and level on points with Crystal Palace.