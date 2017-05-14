May 14, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
4-0
Hull City
Zaha (3'), Benteke (34'), Milivojevic (85' pen.), van Aanholt (90')
Cabaye (37'), Puncheon (41'), van Aanholt (91')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Robertson (40'), N'Diaye (80'), Dawson (84'), Davies (87'), Clucas (93')

Michael Dawson: 'Hull City just came up short'

Michael Dawson for Hull on October 4, 2014
Hull City captain Michael Dawson admits that his team "just came up short" this season after being relegated from the Premier League on Sunday.
Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 14:55 UK

Michael Dawson has expressed his disappointment in seeing his Hull City side relegated from the Premier League, admitting that the team "just came up short".

The Tigers fell to a 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Sunday which, combined with Swansea City's 2-0 win over Sunderland a day earlier, sent Marco Silva's side down.

Hull captain Dawson told BBC Sport after the game: "It is very hard. Giving them a goal so early on and we were 2-0 down at half time. With their pace, we the got caught with two more goals. The season has been a long hard slog and it is a sad day.

"The home performance against Sunderland put us in a bad position. We were chasing the game all afternoon, to get beaten 4-0 and get relegated has not gone well.

"The boys in the dressing room and the staff are very disappointed. You work hard all year and then you get relegated, you have to pick yourselves up and we know what to do in the Championship.

"Marco Silva has done a fantastic job since he came in. He has done remarkably well to give us half a chance but we just came up short."

Hull wrap up their season with a home game against Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday.

Ryan Mason in action for Hull City on October 1, 2016
Your Comments
