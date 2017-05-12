Ryan Mason unsure when he will return after serious head injury

Ryan Mason plans to 'take it steady' on his comeback from a head injury, revealing that he is still unsure when exactly he will be back out on the field.
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has revealed that he has "no timescale" on his return from a head injury suffered against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in January.

The 25-year-old clashed heads with Gary Cahill when competing for the ball in the Tigers' 2-0 loss, leaving him in need of desperate medical attention on the pitch.

Mason then spent time in hospital and has only recently returned to City's training ground, but the former Tottenham Hotspur ace in unwilling to rush himself back as he is still feeling the effects of the sickening blow.

"There's no timescale on anything and I'm just taking each day as it comes," he told the club's official website. "But my mind is right and I'm looking forward to returning a better player. It was one of those unfortunate incidents that happen in football sometimes. Luckily I had the right people around me from the second it happened and I have been recovering ever since.

"It was a bit of an eye-opener as to what can happen to you at any time. It's a scary moment when you're on a football pitch and realise that your life is in danger - it was a one-in-a-million kind of thing. Thankfully the doctors and all of the medical people around me knew what was happening straight away and they handled it with great care and professionalism.

"I appreciate everything they did for me on that day. There were times when I just couldn't be around noise, and people talking in the same room would have been too much for me. I'm still a bit wary because it's a loud place when you've got 30 or 40 lads all in the same room.

"I'm taking it steady and respecting what my body is telling me. There will come a time when I can really kick on, and I hope that will be soon, but I'm not going to push things when it's not necessary."

Mason joined Hull from Spurs last summer for a club-record fee of £13m, managing 16 league appearances prior to his four-month layoff.

