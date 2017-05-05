Hull City reveal that Ryan Mason was present at the club's training ground on Friday for the first time since suffering a fractured skull.

Mason, 25, is still recovering from the sickening injury that he suffered in Hull's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea in the Premier League on January 22 after a clash of heads with Gary Cahill.

The midfielder required emergency surgery before spending more than a week in hospital, but Mason is currently on the road to recovery, and continued his rehabilitation with a visit to the Hull training ground.

"The club was today delighted to welcome back Ryan Mason to the University of Hull training ground for the first time since suffered a skull fracture in our Premier League fixture away to Chelsea in January," read a statement from the Premier League club.

"The 25-year-old midfielder met up with players and staff at the training ground this afternoon."

Mason, who is expected to return to action at the start of next season, moved to Hull in a £12.5m deal from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2016.