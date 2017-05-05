Crowd generic

Hull City

Ryan Mason visits Hull City training ground

Ryan Mason in action for Hull City on October 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Hull City reveal that Ryan Mason was present at the club's training ground on Friday for the first time since suffering a fractured skull.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Hull City have revealed that Ryan Mason was present at the club's training ground on Friday for the first time since suffering a fractured skull in January.

Mason, 25, is still recovering from the sickening injury that he suffered in Hull's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea in the Premier League on January 22 after a clash of heads with Gary Cahill.

The midfielder required emergency surgery before spending more than a week in hospital, but Mason is currently on the road to recovery, and continued his rehabilitation with a visit to the Hull training ground.

"The club was today delighted to welcome back Ryan Mason to the University of Hull training ground for the first time since suffered a skull fracture in our Premier League fixture away to Chelsea in January," read a statement from the Premier League club.

"The 25-year-old midfielder met up with players and staff at the training ground this afternoon."

Mason, who is expected to return to action at the start of next season, moved to Hull in a £12.5m deal from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2016.

Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Read Next:
Sigurdsson: 'Hull can't afford to slip up'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ryan Mason, Gary Cahill, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Ryan Mason in action for Hull City on October 1, 2016
Ryan Mason visits Hull City training ground
 Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Premier League trio 'monitor Hull City boss Marco Silva'
 Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Hull City boss Marco Silva could be offered Porto job?
Sigurdsson: 'Hull can't afford to slip up'Silva: 'No offers for Harry Maguire'Marco Silva hails 'deserved point'Result: Hull play out goalless draw at SouthamptonTeam News: Redmond in Saints XI ahead of Ward-Prowse
Marco Silva calls for Markovic improvementPL clubs 'monitoring Hull's Jakupovic'Hull plan move for Fenerbahce defender?Oumar Niasse wins red card appealReport: Tottenham eye Harry Maguire
> Hull City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35239371224978
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham361010164459-1540
14Watford34117163755-1840
15Burnley35116183549-1439
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 