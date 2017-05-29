May 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
0-0
Reading
 
van der Berg (17'), Kermorgant (18')

Team News: Huddersfield Town, Reading unchanged for Championship playoff final

A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Huddersfield Town and Reading both name unchanged starting lineups for this afternoon's Championship playoff final at Wembley.
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 14:14 UK

Huddersfield Town and Reading have both named unchanged starting lineups for this afternoon's Championship playoff final at Wembley.

Terriers boss David Wagner has kept faith with the same side which scraped past Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the semi-finals as they bid for a return to the top flight for the first time in 45 years.

There is a surprise inclusion on the Huddersfield bench, though, as Chelsea loanee Kasey Palmer returns to the matchday squad after three months out with a hamstring injury.

The match could prove to be the last in a Huddersfield shirt for the likes of Danny Ward, Aaron Mooy and Izzy Brown, all of whom are currently on loan at the club.

Reading boss Jaap Stam also names an unaltered starting XI to the one that overcame Fulham in the semi-finals, with Yann Kermorgant - the hero from the second leg - starting alongside Lewis Grabban up front once again.

Chris Gunter captains the side in the absence of suspended skipper Paul McShane, while Jordan Obita and Garath McCleary both make the bench after recent injury troubles.

The match is considered the most lucrative in football, with the winners standing to earn an estimated £170m by gaining promotion to the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town: Ward; Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Lowe; Hogg Mooy, Kachunga, Brown, Van La Parra, Wells
Subs: Coleman, Whitehead, Hudson, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Quaner, Palmer

Reading: Al-Habsi; Gunter, Blackett, Ilori, Moore; Van den Berg, Evans, Williams, Swift; Grabban, Kermorgant
Subs: Jaakkola, Beerens, Mendes, Obita, McCleary, Popa, Kelly

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of Sports Mole's live coverage of the match.

Reading manager Jaap Stam on August 9, 2016
