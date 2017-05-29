Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Championship playoff final meeting between Huddersfield Town and Reading at Wembley Stadium.
The sides shared a narrow win apiece during the regular season, while just four points separated them in the league, meaning a tight match can be expected this afternoon.
Not since their relegation from the top tier in 1972 have the Terriers been this close to a return, thanks in large to the work of David Wagner, but their opponents have more recent experience of the big time and ended the season in better form.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
Jaap Stam: "You've always got ideals as a manager that you want to go for the best results or finish as high as you can, but to end up in the top 10 would have been a good season for us. It's a very big and important game, but the players know what they need to do. Everyone's quite calm within the team and there's experienced players there. Times like this are probably easiest for a manager, as you don't need to say a lot as a manager as everybody knows what they need to do to win that game and everybody knows what's at stake."
David Wagner: "I think everybody expected Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday in the final. There were a lot of statements before the semi-finals about momentum and about form. It is another example where we have proven that experience and what has happened in the past is irrelevant. After the 120 minutes against Sheffield Wednesday there were a lot of tired legs, but now after a training camp in Portugal and training on the grass here, everybody is ready to go."
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN SUBS: Coleman, Whitehead, Hudson, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Quaner, Palmer
READING SUBS: Jaakkola, Beerens, Mendes, Obita, McCleary, Popa, Kelly
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN XI: Ward; Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Lowe; Hogg Mooy, Kachunga, Brown, Van La Parra, Wells
READING XI: Al-Habsi; Gunter, Blackett, Ilori, Moore; Van den Berg, Evans, Williams, Swift; Grabban, Kermorgant