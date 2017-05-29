Not since their relegation from the top tier in 1972 have the Terriers been this close to a return, thanks in large to the work of David Wagner , but their opponents have more recent experience of the big time and ended the season in better form.

The sides shared a narrow win apiece during the regular season, while just four points separated them in the league, meaning a tight match can be expected this afternoon.

27 min A far quieter last 15 minutes here compared to the previous 12 or so minutes, with neither side able to create much in front of goal. Wagner will be pleased by what he has seen but also perhaps annoyed that the key chances have come and gone.

25 min Over a quarter of the game now played and those early Huddersfield chances remain the closest we have come to a breakthrough. Brown and Hefele missing sitters, while Reading 's most promising opening saw Grabban curl wide from range.

23 min Ilori stretches to clear the ball after Wells put in a dangerous cross. Huddersfield with an injury problem to contend with now as Loewe has remained down following a collision with the Royals' skipper-for-the-day Gunter.

21 min YELLOW CARDS! A couple of cautions in quick succession for the Royals, as Joey van der Berg slides in on Kachunga and fails to win the ball, before Kermorgant fouled Smith inside Town's half of the field.

19 min Smart from Reading, as they have managed to take the sting out of the game by simply passing it around at the back and into midfield for the past couple of minutes. The Terriers now need to bide their time for a bit.

17 min Have to wonder how long the game will continue at this rate, because so far the Terriers have been superb. Reading given so little time to breathe and Town also look positive in attack, creating those two huge chances for Hefele and Brown.

15 min SHOT! For the first time today Reading get forward and create half a chance through Grabban, who was unable to test Ward with his curler from 20 yards out. Huddersfield should be at least a goal up at this stage, though.

13 min CHANCE! Huddersfield dominating things now, giving Reading little time on the ball and creating a second huge chance. This is one of the all-time great playoff misses - Brown somehow failing to convert from a few yards out after Kachunga flashed the ball across goal.

11 min Huddersfield have enjoyed the better of things in the opening 11 minutes or so. Reading enjoyed a rare foray forward a few moments ago, ending with Grabban's cross being dealt with at the second attempt by Town.

9 min CHANCE! The first chance of the afternoon - and what a chance it was! Mooy floats a free kick into a dangerous position, where Hefele got the beating of Van de Berg but nodded wide unmarked from seven yards out. Really should have scored from there.

7 min Huddersfield's high pressing leads to Al-Habsi put under a bit of pressure. Town's reward is a throw-in high up the pitch, which culminates in a cross coming into the box but far too deep for it to cause any problems.

5 min Hefele unhappy with Wells after playing a ball over the top into the channel, but the forward did not really show the appetite to chase it down. Superb atmosphere inside Wembley - the third game here in three days over the Bank Holiday weekend.

3 min Grabban strays offside in the opening seconds as the two teams look to find their groove early on. Grabban has the most recent experience of a playoff final, incidentally, coming on as a sub for Norwich against Middlesbrough two years ago.

1 min KICKOFF! After a rendition of the national anthem and a minute's silence for those who lost their lives in Manchester a week ago, Reading get us up and running at Wembley Stadium. At least £170m on the line for the winning side today - will it be the Royals or After a rendition of the national anthem and a minute's silence for those who lost their lives in Manchester a week ago, Reading get us up and running at Wembley Stadium. At least £170m on the line for the winning side today - will it be the Royals or Huddersfield Town that earn the big prize on offer? Here we go!

2.58pm With kickoff at Wembley Stadium now just a couple of minutes away, let us turn attention to some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Jaap Stam: "You've always got ideals as a manager that you want to go for the best results or finish as high as you can, but to end up in the top 10 would have been a good season for us. It's a very big and important game, but the players know what they need to do. Everyone's quite calm within the team and there's experienced players there. Times like this are probably easiest for a manager, as you don't need to say a lot as a manager as everybody knows what they need to do to win that game and everybody knows what's at stake." David Wagner: "I think everybody expected Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday in the final. There were a lot of statements before the semi-finals about momentum and about form. It is another example where we have proven that experience and what has happened in the past is irrelevant. After the 120 minutes against Sheffield Wednesday there were a lot of tired legs, but now after a training camp in Portugal and training on the grass here, everybody is ready to go." © SilverHub

2.56pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! This will be the sixth meeting between these two sides since David Wagner took charge of Huddersfield own in November 2015, sharing two wins and a draw during that time. The Terriers won the most recent encounter 1-0 in February thanks to a Philip Billing goal late on, while Roy Beerens - benched today - was the difference between the teams when they faced off at the Madejski Stadium in the early weeks of the season.

2.54pm Huddersfield have a far superior record, albeit away from the Championship playoffs, as they have won three of their last four finals - the latter two, in 2004 and 2012, coming via penalties after goalless draws. The Terriers could also become the first team to earn promotion after conceding more goals than they scored, with 22 of their 25 victories this term - including one over Reading - coming via a one-goal margin. There is no arguing that they are as efficient a side as you are likely to see at this level.

2.52pm Four wins from their final five games is a better representation of the Royals' season as a whole. That momentum was used to their advantage, as they battled to a 2-1 aggregate win over Fulham in the semi-finals - Obita cancelling out a Tom Cairney goal in the first leg before Kermorgant scored the decisive goal in the second. Only Sheffield United (4) have lost more times in the playoffs than Reading, though, with the Royals losing in each of their last three finals.

2.50pm Their worst spell came at the end of September into mid-October when shipping four at Brentford to start a four-game winless run. The Royals followed that up with five matches on the spin, though, to confirm themselves as serious playoff contenders, and they would go on to secure third place even after shipping seven away to Norwich City. In many ways, it is the rare defeats that stand out, yet as far as consistency goes they deserve their place at this stage.

2.48pm This is an exciting time for the Berkshire outfit, with a takeover of the club being completed at the same time as their playoff semis win over Fulham, and Stam - linked with the west Ham United job midway through the season - destined for the top. Reading won 26 matches during the regular season - more than any other side to have missed out automatic promotion - showing good consistency pretty much from start to finish.

2.46pm Like Huddersfield, not a great deal was expected of Reading this term under Stam, whose only previous coaching jobs saw him take assistant roles with PEC Zwolle and Ajax's reserves side. The Dutchman has made clear that he sees himself as a Premier League manager, though, having enjoyed much success at that level as a player with Manchester United, but he hopes to get there with Reading. Either way, you would fancy someone to perhaps take a gamble on him in the future.

2.44pm While Huddersfield boast the more impressive top-flight record, having won the title three years running between 1924-26, Reading have been there more recently. The Royals, who finished the season four points ahead of Huddersfield and eight adrift of the top two, have been absent from the Premier League for the past four seasons. That most-recent relegation came in their second stint in the Prem, following a previous record-break promotion.

2.42pm Reading are the only playoff contenders to have beaten Huddersfield during the regular season. In fact, the Royals won four of their six matches against those between third and sixth - a very impressive record that should be taken into consideration for this £170m showdown at the national stadium. It is also worth pointing out that 22 of Huddersfield's 25 victories during that Championship campaign came via one-goal margins.

DID YOU KNOW? Huddersfield Town are only the fourth team to reach the final of the playoffs in all three EFL divisions, along with Blackpool, Preston North End and Swansea City - only the Tangerines managing to claim a clean sweep. Reading have a terrible record in the so-called end-of-season lottery, meanwhile, having failed on five previous occasions at this stage - 1995, 2001, 2003, 2009 and 2011. Sixth time lucky? © SilverHub

2.38pm A goalless draw on home soil looked to favour Wednesday, but it finished 1-1 at Hillsborough after 120 minutes and penalties were required. Step forward Danny Ward, who returned from suspension to keep out a couple of spot-kicks and help his side through to the final. There has been very little pressure on the Terriers all term, even arguably in the semi-finals, but that has now changed and they will see this as a game that they can win.

2.36pm Huddersfield brought back most of their star names for the final-day visit of Cardiff City, but the lack of any serious motivation saw them fall to a heavy 3-0 defeat at the John Smith's Stadium. That left them with just four points from a possible 15 to see out the season, but Wagner will not be concerned at all after guiding his men to victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-finals. His decision to rotate, like it or not, may well have played a part in their progression.

2.34pm It is fair to say that the decision to rest 10 players for the match at St Andrew's did not go down well at all with some, as the Terriers were accused by their opponents' relegation rivals of undermining the race for survival. There are points to be made on both sides of the debate, but Town were ultimately cleared by English Football League chiefs last week and will therefore not face any punishment.

2.32pm The Terriers saw their outside hopes of automatic promotion come to an end late in April, leaving Wagner with the task of ensuring that they did not slide right out of the top six - like Leeds, for example. In the end they did so with ease, nailing down a playoff finish with a couple of games to spare. The plus side of that was Wagner being afforded the chance to rotate his side heavily, famously doing so for the trip to Birmingham City.

2.30pm Huddersfield were the only serious challengers for Brighton and Newcastle to be wary of as the final stages of the season approached, but the eventual automatic promoted sides always did just about enough to stay afloat above that dotted line. No shame on the Terriers' behalf, though, because finishing anywhere near the top six is a superb achievement in itself. The problem now, of course, is that the expectation levels have grown massively.

2.28pm It came as no great surprise to see the Terriers installed among the favourites to face the drop this season, but a strong start when collecting 16 points from a possible 18 provided the platform and belief required to push on. They did lose form between mid-October through to December, losing five and drawing two of their eight matches in that time, though in the five months since they have been there or thereabouts at the top end.

2.26pm Since the heady days of the 1920s, when winning three top-flight crowns in succession, Town have failed to challenge for the top domestic honours. They have been at that level more recently, dropping down in 1972, yet the years since have seen them in the lower reaches of the English Football League pyramid. In each of their last four seasons since promotion to the Championship they have finished 16th or lower, only emphasising the impressive work of Wagner.

2.24pm A huge occasions for both sides then, neither of which expected to ever get this close to promotion. Reading finished 17th in the Championship last season and Huddersfield Town two places lower, yet under unheralded European managers one of them will be plying their trade in the top tier of English football come August. Promotion for the Terriers has more a fairytale feel to it, yet the same is also true of their opponents as they were written-off by many.

2.22pm Both managers have gone with unchanged starting lineups this afternoon from their semi-final triumphs. Huddersfield Town have Kasey Palmer back among their subs following a three-month absence and, more importantly, top scorer Elias Kachunga is declared fully fit after a recent knock. Reading boss Jaap Stam's hand may have been forced slightly, meanwhile, as Jordan Obita and Garath McCleary are still nursing slight problems and are among the subs. © SilverHub

2.20pm Wales international Danny Ward missed the first leg of the playoff semis due to suspension, but he returned and was the real hero of the second leg when keeping out a couple of Wednesday pens. Joel Coleman therefore occupies a spot on the bench, joined by the returning Palmer following his three-month absence through injury. The Royals have a few options of their own; Obita among them, as he comes in for the only change to the 18-man squad.

2.18pm BENCH WATCH! HUDDERSFIELD TOWN SUBS: Coleman, Whitehead, Hudson, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Quaner, Palmer READING SUBS: Jaakkola, Beerens, Mendes, Obita, McCleary, Popa, Kelly

2.16pm With Paul McShane missing out through suspension it is a particularly big occasion for long-serving full-back Chris Gunter, who caps an impressive 12 months for club and country by leading the Royals out at Wembley Stadium. Elsewhere, Lewis Grabban - with three goals to his name since joining on loan from Bournemouth mid-season - linking up with Kermorgant in the forward line and Joey van den Berg is tasked with providing some solidity in central midfield.

2.14pm Yann Kermorgant was the semi-final hero, scoring the only goal of the tight second leg at the Madejski Stadium, and he is now going in search of his 21st in all this campaign. Only Dwight Gayle, Tammy Abraham, Glenn Murray and Chris Wood found the net more during the regular season, but despite the Frenchman's impressive campaign he has already announced that he intends to retire at the end of next season. Will promotion change his mind?

2.12pm Switching attention to the Royals, manager Jaap Stam has also kept faith with the XI that saw off Fulham a couple of weeks back. The big selection decisions regarded those who could potentially come back into the side, such as Garath McCleary and Jordan Obita, but both men - the latter only fit enough to return to the bench after his recent absence - will have to be patient. A blow for McCleary in particular, who has an impressive nine league assists so far.

2.10pm Tommy Smith starts in defence, meanwhile, looking to build on his impressive tally of 10 assists in all this campaign - the joint-second best tally in the division. Aaron Mooy, one of three loanees in the squad potentially playing his final game for the club this afternoon, is another who has racked up the assists with seven to his name. The midfield man, linked with a couple of Premier League sides, will need to be at his creative best today.

2.08pm Star man Elias Kachunga, who top-scored with 12 goals during the regular season, was a slight doubt leading up to the match but is declared fit to start. Those 12 goals may not seem an awful lot for a team that finished fifth in the table, which is difficult to argue with on the face of it - 14 others bettered that tally - but his strikes proved vital in helping Town to make it this far. The German is very much one to watch this afternoon.

2.06pm Starting with a look at the Terriers, boss David Wagner has gone with an unchanged starting lineup from the playoff semi-final second-leg meeting with Sheffield Wednesday. The German had no fresh injury concerns to contend with, but there was a slight hope that Chelsea loanee Kasey Palmer would be fit to start today's match after three months out injured. That is not quite the case, although he does make the matchday squad which is a bonus in itself.

2.04pm TEAM NEWS! HUDDERSFIELD TOWN XI: Ward; Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Lowe; Hogg Mooy, Kachunga, Brown, Van La Parra, Wells READING XI: Al-Habsi; Gunter, Blackett, Ilori, Moore; Van den Berg, Evans, Williams, Swift; Grabban, Kermorgant

2.02pm Many are predicting a very tight match this afternoon, as just four points separated the side at the end of a season that saw them share a narrow win apiece. That said, the so-called experts also fancied Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham - the more 'exciting' of the two teams, in many ways - to make it through to the final. The pressure will be unbearable for those inside Wembley over the next few hours, with extra time and pens to come should it be required.