Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner heaps praise on his players following their win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has declared that his side's 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion was one of their best performances of the season.

The Terriers scored all of their goals in the first half as they consolidated their position in the top five of the Championship, and the German was full of praise for his players.

"We've had a lot of good performances but that might be the best. We chased them over the whole pitch and kept high pressure," he told reporters.

"We took the energy from the stands onto the grass. We are fresh, humble, hungry and greedy. The boys can be proud of themselves after this 90 minute performance. This was full throttle, entertaining football."

Huddersfield are back in Championship action on Sunday when they take on local rivals Leeds United.