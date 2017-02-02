Feb 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
3-1
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Smith (10'), Wells (36'), Kachunga (45')
Kachunga (45')
FT(HT: 3-1)
Hemed (20')
Saltor (1'), Dunk (39'), Norwood (79')
Dunk (67')

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner: 'The players should be proud'

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
© SilverHub
Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner heaps praise on his players following their win over Brighton & Hove Albion.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 22:40 UK

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has declared that his side's 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion was one of their best performances of the season.

The Terriers scored all of their goals in the first half as they consolidated their position in the top five of the Championship, and the German was full of praise for his players.

"We've had a lot of good performances but that might be the best. We chased them over the whole pitch and kept high pressure," he told reporters.

"We took the energy from the stands onto the grass. We are fresh, humble, hungry and greedy. The boys can be proud of themselves after this 90 minute performance. This was full throttle, entertaining football."

Huddersfield are back in Championship action on Sunday when they take on local rivals Leeds United.

Aaron Mooy (#6) of Melbourne City celebrates his goal during the round 13 A-League match between Melbourne City FC and Perth Glory at AAMI Park on December 26, 2014
Read Next:
Aaron Mooy 'to remain at Huddersfield'
>
View our homepages for David Wagner, Football
Your Comments
More Huddersfield Town News
Emyr Huws of Huddersfield Town scores his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at John Smiths Stadium on September 24, 2015 in Huddersfield, England.
Result: Leaders Brighton & Hove Albion slip up at Huddersfield Town
 Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner: 'The players should be proud'
 Aaron Mooy (#6) of Melbourne City celebrates his goal during the round 13 A-League match between Melbourne City FC and Perth Glory at AAMI Park on December 26, 2014
Report: Aaron Mooy to remain at Huddersfield Town until end of season
Sutton drawn at home against Arsenal in FA CupHuddersfield Town 'track German striker'Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundWagner happy with Terriers' responseWagner: 'Huddersfield in no rush to sign players'
David Wagner confirms Bundesliga interestDavid Wagner 'turns down Wolfsburg job'Wolfsburg to make approach for David Wagner?Result: Kachunga fires Huddersfield thirdWagner "confident" ahead of Bristol visit
> Huddersfield Town Homepage
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Emyr Huws of Huddersfield Town scores his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at John Smiths Stadium on September 24, 2015 in Huddersfield, England.
Result: Leaders Brighton & Hove Albion slip up at Huddersfield Town
 Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner: 'The players should be proud'
 Glenn Murray of Bournemouth celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and A.F.C. Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium on October 17, 2015
Glenn Murray completes permanent Brighton & Hove Albion move
Chelsea 'eyeing Brighton goalkeeper'Lampard reveals Premier League offersResult: Tomer Hemed fires Brighton topChelsea defender Tomori joins Brighton on loanMurray fails in bid to overturn red card
Championship trio eyeing Dagenham striker?Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundReport: Conte to block Loftus-Cheek exitHughton, Winnall bag Championship awardsJudge 'on Brighton, Newcastle radar'
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton28186444212360
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle28192756233359
3Reading2917484237555
4Leeds UnitedLeeds29173941281354
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2816483531452
6Derby CountyDerby2813783021946
7Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2813783328546
8Barnsley29135114844444
9Fulham281110746321443
10Norwich CityNorwich28134114740743
11Preston North EndPreston29118103837141
12Birmingham CityBirmingham29910103139-837
13Brentford28106123735236
14Aston Villa2881282830-236
15Cardiff CityCardiff29106133443-936
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2898113738-135
17Ipswich TownIpswich2998122937-835
18Queens Park RangersQPR2997132941-1234
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2996144047-733
20Bristol City2884163741-428
21Burton Albion2977152840-1228
22Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2867153346-1325
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2944212763-3616
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand