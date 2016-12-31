Dec 31, 2016 at 12.30pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
Attendance: 21,311
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
1-1
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Wells (94')
Whitehead (17')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Graham (81')

David Wagner happy with Huddersfield Town response

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
© SilverHub
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner praises his side's resilience in their 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 16:28 UK

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has admitted that he was disappointed to go behind but pleased by his side's response in their 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.

The Terriers dominated the encounter but struggling Rovers looked to have snatched all three points when Danny Graham struck with nine minutes remaining.

Nahki Wells rescued a point for the hosts deep into injury time, however, leaving them fourth in the Championship table and extending their unbeaten league run to six games.

"I thought we performed well, invested everything and tried everything," Wagner told the Huddersfield Post afterwards. "We worked well on the wings and we were unlucky in the area - a lot of 50:50 balls went Blackburn's way.

"To concede was disappointing because we should have kept the situation simple and we had a couple of opportunities to clear the ball.

"But after we went behind after being so dominant, not many teams would be able to come back like we did, so I am happy with that."

Next up for Town is a trip to relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic on Monday afternoon.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner on January 23, 2016
Read Next:
David Wagner 'turns down Wolfsburg job'
>
View our homepages for David Wagner, Danny Graham, Nahki Wells, Football
Your Comments
More Huddersfield Town News
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
David Wagner happy with Huddersfield Town response
 Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner on January 23, 2016
David Wagner: 'Huddersfield Town in no rush to sign new players'
 Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner confirms interest from Bundesliga sides
David Wagner 'turns down Wolfsburg job'Wolfsburg to make approach for David Wagner?Result: Kachunga fires Huddersfield thirdWagner "confident" ahead of Bristol visitResult: Huddersfield dealt another blow by Wigan
Wagner accepts FA misconduct chargeWagner 'rules out Aston Villa switch'David Wagner 'would snub' Villa approachVilla 'keen on Huddersfield boss Wagner'Wagner: 'Van La Parra 100% responsible'
> Huddersfield Town Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle24171648192952
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton23156238142451
3Reading2313463330343
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2413472928143
5Leeds UnitedLeeds2413383124742
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2412572824441
7Derby CountyDerby2411762415940
8Fulham2399540281236
9Barnsley2410594237535
10Aston Villa2481152623335
11Birmingham CityBirmingham249872932-335
12Norwich CityNorwich24104103837134
13Preston North EndPreston249693232033
14Ipswich TownIpswich248792427-331
15Brentford2486102930-130
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2477103234-228
17Bristol City2483133132-127
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2475123744-726
19Queens Park RangersQPR2475122235-1326
20Burton Albion2467112633-725
21Cardiff CityCardiff2366112638-1224
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2456132840-1221
23Wigan AthleticWigan2447132030-1019
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2434172552-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand