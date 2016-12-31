Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner praises his side's resilience in their 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has admitted that he was disappointed to go behind but pleased by his side's response in their 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.

The Terriers dominated the encounter but struggling Rovers looked to have snatched all three points when Danny Graham struck with nine minutes remaining.

Nahki Wells rescued a point for the hosts deep into injury time, however, leaving them fourth in the Championship table and extending their unbeaten league run to six games.

"I thought we performed well, invested everything and tried everything," Wagner told the Huddersfield Post afterwards. "We worked well on the wings and we were unlucky in the area - a lot of 50:50 balls went Blackburn's way.

"To concede was disappointing because we should have kept the situation simple and we had a couple of opportunities to clear the ball.

"But after we went behind after being so dominant, not many teams would be able to come back like we did, so I am happy with that."

Next up for Town is a trip to relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic on Monday afternoon.